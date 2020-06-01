Delhi-NCR Unlock 1: दिल्ली-नोएडा बॉर्डर आज भी बंद, हरियाणा सरकार ने खोली दिल्ली से सटी सीमा

Delhi: People arrive at Ghazipur Fruit & Vegetable Market to make purchases.— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020
Ministry of Home Affairs' guidelines regarding #Unlock1 have come into effect today and will remain effective till June 30. pic.twitter.com/BPFztxiJI5
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.