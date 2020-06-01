शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Unlock 1 live updates 1 june delhi noida greater noida gurugram faridabad ghaziabad bulandshahr

Delhi-NCR Unlock 1: दिल्ली-नोएडा बॉर्डर आज भी बंद, हरियाणा सरकार ने खोली दिल्ली से सटी सीमा

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 01 Jun 2020 09:26 AM IST
विज्ञापन
दिल्ली-गुरुग्राम बॉर्डर पर लगा जाम
दिल्ली-गुरुग्राम बॉर्डर पर लगा जाम - फोटो : शुभम बंसल
ख़बर सुनें

सार

कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते संक्रमण के बीच चार फेज के लॉकडाउन खोलने की प्रक्रिया सोमवार से शुरू हो रही है। अनलॉक-1 के पहले फेज के लिए दिल्ली-एनसीआर तैयार है और दिल्ली सरकार सोमवार को अपनी रणनीति सार्वजनिक करेगी। वहीं एनसीआर के तमाम शहरों के स्थानीय प्रशासन भी इसकी तैयारी कर चुके हैं। जहां हरियाणा सरकार ने दिल्ली से सटी सीमाओं को खुला रखने का निर्णय लिया है, वहीं गौतमबुद्ध नगर प्रशासन ने अब भी दिल्ली से सटी सीमा को सील रखा है। वहीं इन सभी क्षेत्रों में संक्रमण भी तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। देखना होगा कि सरकारें इन्हें लेकर क्या कदम उठाती हैं। पढ़ें दिनभर के अपडेट्स...

विस्तार

नोएडा-दिल्ली बॉर्डर अब भी सील
विज्ञापन

दिल्ली के मयूर विहार एक्सटेंशन इलाके के पास नोएडा-दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर जिले में प्रवेश करने वाले लोगों के 'पास' और 'पहचान पत्र' की जांच करते पुलिसकर्मी। बता दें कि गौतमबुद्ध नगर प्रशासन ने अपने स्वास्थ्य विभाग के परामर्श पर दिल्ली-नोएड सीमा 30 जून तक सील रखने का फैसला किया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार नोएडा-ग्रेटर नोएडा में पिछले 10 दिन में सामने आए 42 प्रतिशत मामले दिल्ली से जुड़े हैं।
खुली गाजीपुर सब्जी मंडी
आज देशव्यापी अनलॉक के पहले दिन दिल्ली के गाजीपुर की सब्जी मंडी खुली और बड़ी संख्या में यहां लोग खरीदारी करने पहुंचे।

 
बैंक पीओ का क्रैश कोर्स कल से हो रहा है शुरू, आज आवेदन करने पर मिल रही है 500 रुपये की अतिरिक्त छूट
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
unlock 1 unlock 1.0

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

वाजिद खान अपने भाई साजिद के साथ
Bollywood

वाजिद खान के निधन से शोक में डूबा बॉलीवुड, प्रियंका से लेकर सोनू निगम तक ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

1 जून 2020

वाजिद खान अपने भाई साजिद के साथ
Bollywood

कोरोना से संक्रमित संगीतकार वाजिद खान का निधन, टूट गई साजिद-वाजिद की जोड़ी

1 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
नरगिस और राज कपूर
Bollywood

नरगिस की शादी की खबर सुनकर रो पड़े थे राज कपूर, नौ साल तक चले रिश्ते का ऐसे हुआ था अंत

1 जून 2020

विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा
Bollywood

भाजपा नेता की पत्नी से तलाक लेने की सलाह के बाद आया विराट कोहली का बयान, अनुष्का शर्मा को बताया निडर

1 जून 2020

पाकिस्तानी उच्चायोग के दो अधिकारी और एक ड्राइवर जासूसी करते पकड़े गए।
India News

पाकिस्तानी उच्चायोग के दो अधिकारियों समेत तीन जासूस पकड़े, 24 घंटे में देश छोड़ने का आदेश

1 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
पत्नी के साथ आर माधवन
Bollywood

जब अपनी ही स्टूडेंट को दिल दे बैठे थे आर माधवन, देखें 21 साल पुरानी शादी की तस्वीरें

31 मई 2020

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप की जी-7 वाला दांव चला तो बदल जाएगा दुनिया का नक्शा

31 मई 2020

Unlock-1 In Uttarakhand: Government Released Guidelines for public from 1st june
Dehradun

Unlock-1: उत्तराखंड में एक जून से इंटर स्टेट आवाजाही के लिए पास अनिवार्य, क्या मिली राहत कहां रहेगी पाबंदी, पढ़ें...

31 मई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

पूर्वी लद्दाख में भारत और चीन की सेना बढ़ा रही हथियारों का जखीरा, चीन ने लगाई तोपें

31 मई 2020

भारत में कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन
India News

कोरोना की लड़ाई अब जनता के हाथ, सरकारों के पास लॉकडाउन खोलने के अलावा दूसरा विकल्प नहीं  

31 मई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited