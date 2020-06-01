Delhi-NCR Unlock 1: दिल्ली-नोएडा बॉर्डर आज भी बंद, हरियाणा सरकार ने खोली दिल्ली से सटी सीमा

सार कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते संक्रमण के बीच चार फेज के लॉकडाउन खोलने की प्रक्रिया सोमवार से शुरू हो रही है। अनलॉक-1 के पहले फेज के लिए दिल्ली-एनसीआर तैयार है और दिल्ली सरकार सोमवार को अपनी रणनीति सार्वजनिक करेगी। वहीं एनसीआर के तमाम शहरों के स्थानीय प्रशासन भी इसकी तैयारी कर चुके हैं। जहां हरियाणा सरकार ने दिल्ली से सटी सीमाओं को खुला रखने का निर्णय लिया है, वहीं गौतमबुद्ध नगर प्रशासन ने अब भी दिल्ली से सटी सीमा को सील रखा है। वहीं इन सभी क्षेत्रों में संक्रमण भी तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। देखना होगा कि सरकारें इन्हें लेकर क्या कदम उठाती हैं। पढ़ें दिनभर के अपडेट्स...

Delhi: People arrive at Ghazipur Fruit & Vegetable Market to make purchases.



Ministry of Home Affairs' guidelines regarding #Unlock1 have come into effect today and will remain effective till June 30. pic.twitter.com/BPFztxiJI5