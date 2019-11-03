शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   two shopkeepers were shot by a customer in Seelampur

दिल्लीः सीलमपुर इलाके में ग्राहक ने दो दुकानदारों को मारी गोली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 03 Nov 2019 09:49 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के सीलमपुर इलाके में रविवार रात एक दिल दहला देने वाली घटना को अंजाम दिया गया है। दरअसल समाचार एजेंसी एएनाई के मुताबिक यहां एक ग्राहन ने दो दुकानदारों को गोली मारी दी है। 
विज्ञापन




फिलहाल इस बात की पुष्टि नहीं हो पाई कि हमलावर ने दुकानदारों पर हमला क्यों किया। 
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल) अपने शहर में मुफ्त काउंसलिंग के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Health & Fitness

वजन कम करना है तो फौरन छोड़ दें ये सब्जियां

3 नवंबर 2019

obesity
obesity
cauliflower
salad
Health & Fitness

वजन कम करना है तो फौरन छोड़ दें ये सब्जियां

3 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood

देवोलीना और रश्मि को क्यों दिखाया Bigg Boss से बेघर? इन वजहों से भेजा सीक्रेट रूम में

3 नवंबर 2019

Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Bigg Boss 13
Bigg Boss 13
Bollywood

देवोलीना और रश्मि को क्यों दिखाया Bigg Boss से बेघर? इन वजहों से भेजा सीक्रेट रूम में

3 नवंबर 2019

साल 2020 में शनि ग्रह
Predictions

साल 2020 में इन राशियों पर रहेगी शनि की साढ़ेसाती

3 नवंबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
rashifal
Predictions

3 नवंबर राशिफल: सभी राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा रविवार का दिन

3 नवंबर 2019

map of jammu kashmir and ladakh
Jammu

केंद्र शासित जम्मू-कश्मीर में पीओके का मीरपुर-मुजफ्फराबाद, लद्दाख में गिलगित शामिल

3 नवंबर 2019

IAS-IPS
Education

IAS और IPS की कितनी होती है सैलरी और कौन है दोनों में ज्यादा शक्तिशाली? पढ़ें यहां

3 नवंबर 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
delhi police crime in delhi
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश
Cricket News

बांग्लादेश ने रचा इतिहास, टीम इंडिया को पहली बार दी टी-20 में करारी शिकस्त

3 नवंबर 2019

Ajay Devgn, Tabu
Bollywood

महज 14 वर्ष की उम्र में ऐसा किरदार कर तबु ने लूटी थी वाहवाही, इस अभिनेता की वजह से अब तक हैं कुंवारी

3 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
साल 2020 में शनि ग्रह
Predictions

साल 2020 में इन राशियों पर रहेगी शनि की साढ़ेसाती

3 नवंबर 2019

मलाइका अरोड़ा
Bollywood

बेटे अरहान के साथ मलाइका अरोड़ा ने शेयर की फोटो, सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने किए ऐसे कमेंट

3 नवंबर 2019

Tabu and Ajay Devgn
Bollywood

10 साल तक डेट करने के बाद भी तबु ने क्यों नहीं की शादी? अजय देवगन ने किया था बड़ा खुलासा

3 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
madhubala, tabu, alia bhatt
Bollywood

मुस्लिम परिवार में पैदा हुईं बॉलीवुड की ये 5 अभिनेत्रियां, नाम बदलते ही हासिल की शोहरत

3 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली में प्रदूषण
India News

देश में दो-दो मौसम, इधर जहरीली हवा, उधर बारिश से बेहाल

3 नवंबर 2019

Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Bollywood

देवोलीना और रश्मि को क्यों दिखाया Bigg Boss से बेघर? इन वजहों से भेजा सीक्रेट रूम में

3 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली प्रदूषण के बीच मैच
Cricket News

INDvBAN: रद्द हो सकता है दिल्ली टी-20, शाम 6:30 बजे मैच रेफरी लेंगे आखिरी फैसला

3 नवंबर 2019

SIP is best investment plan for how to become rich and earn great money
Personal Finance

रोजाना 20 रुपये जमा कर पाएं 86 लाख रुपये, बेहद लाभदायक है ये प्लान

3 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

दिल्ली में प्रदूषण
Delhi NCR

प्रदूषण पर दिल्ली सरकार ने जारी की एडवाइजरी, घर पर रहने की दी सलाह

स्वास्थ्य आपातकाल घोषित होने के बाद रविवार को दिल्ली स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने एडवाइजरी जारी की है। इसके तहत लोगों से अपील की है कि सुबह शाम व्यायाम न करें, जहां तक संभव हो घर में ही रहें।

3 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
महिला पत्रकार से बहस करते वकील
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी बवालः केजरीवाल को लेकर महिला पत्रकार ने किया सवाल, गुस्साए वकील करने लगे धक्कामुक्की

3 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय
Delhi

तीस हजारी बवालः हाईकोर्ट का निर्देश- आरोपी पुलिसकर्मी निलंबित हों, छह हफ्ते में पूरी हो न्यायिक जांच

3 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

धुंध का असर: नोएडा-गाजियाबाद में भी दो दिनों तक स्कूल बंद, 37 उड़ानों के रूट बदले

3 नवंबर 2019

सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

पराली की वजह से ही बढ़ा दिल्ली में प्रदूषण, वीडियो संदेश जारी कर केजरीवाल ने जताई चिंता

3 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

सोमवार से दिल्ली में सम-विषम: 4 हजार जुर्माना, हाइब्रिड व सीएनजी कारों को भी छूट नहीं

3 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस और वकीलों के बीच में हुई झड़प
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: तीस हजारी कोर्ट में पुलिस और वकीलों में हिंसक झड़प, कई गाड़ियां फूंकीं

2 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस की गाड़ी हुई क्षतिग्रस्त
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी बवालः वकीलों और पुलिसकर्मियों के बीच हुए संघर्ष के पीछे थी यह वजह

3 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: नेताओं ने भरवाया 22 लाख का पेट्रोल, नहीं दिए पैसे तो मैनेजर ने कर लिया सुसाइड

2 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

महंगे गिफ्ट का झांसा देकर ठगी करने वाले तीन विदेशी गिरफ्तार, कस्टम अधिकारी बन ऐंठते थे रकम

3 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

Delhi-NCR Pollution: एक्शन में प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय, प्रदूषण से निपटने के लिए 300 टीमें बनीं

दिल्ली और आसपास के शहरों में वायु प्रदूषण के स्तर में एक बार फिर बढ़ोतरी होनो के बाद केन्द्र सरकार को इस मामले में दखल देना पड़ा है।

3 नवंबर 2019

प्रदूषण 3:20

दिल्ली में खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंचा प्रदूषण, केंद्र सरकार गंभीर

3 नवंबर 2019

तीस हाजारी कोर्ट 1:58

दिल्ली तीस हजारी कोर्ट में हुए हंगामे का सीसीटीवी फुटेज आया सामने

3 नवंबर 2019

कांग्रेस 1:28

व्हाट्सएप जासूसी कांड में कांग्रेस का बड़ा दावा, कहा- प्रियंका गांधी का फोन भी हैक हुआ

3 नवंबर 2019

प्रदूषण 2:05

प्रदूषण पर बोले यूपी के मंत्री सुनील भराला-पराली जलाते हैं किसान, सरकार को करना चाहिए यज्ञ

3 नवंबर 2019

Related

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के तीन दोषी कल जाएंगे सुप्रीम कोर्ट, एक देगा पुनर्विचार याचिका, दो क्यूरेटिव पिटीशन

3 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

नोएडा और गुरुग्राम में 12वीं तक के सभी स्कूलों की छुट्टी, चार और पांच नवंबर तक रहेंगे बंद

3 नवंबर 2019

मनोज तिवारी और अरविंज केजरीवाल पहुंचे छठ घाट
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः छठ घाटों पर गरमाई सियासत, व्रतियों के बीच पहुंचे नेता

3 नवंबर 2019

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस: दोषियों की फांसी में सिर्फ सात दिन बाकी और अपील का सिर्फ एक मौका

31 अक्टूबर 2019

IGI airport
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर मिला संदिग्ध बैग, RDX होने की आशंका

1 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली की हवा और हुई जहरीली
Delhi NCR

दिवाली के पांच दिन बाद भी दिल्ली-एनसीआर की हवा जहरीली

3 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited