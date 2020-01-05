शहर चुनें

Two people have been injured after a house collapsed in Gandhi Nagar

दिल्लीः गांधी नगर इलाके में इमारत ढही, दो लोग घायल, बचाव कार्य जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 05 Jan 2020 05:56 PM IST
गांधी नगर इलाके में इमारत गिरी
गांधी नगर इलाके में इमारत गिरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली के गांधी नगर इलाके में एक मकान ढह जाने की खबर है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक घटनास्थल पर चार दमकल की गाड़ियां राहत कार्य में जुटी हुई हैं। 
शुरुआती जानकारी के मुताबिक इस हादसे में दो लोग हुए हैं। घायलों को इलाज के लिए नजदीकी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। फिलहाल इस बात की जानकारी नहीं है कि हादसे कैसे हुआ है। 
विज्ञापन
Disclaimer

