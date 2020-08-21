शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Two people arrested for allegedly forming 4 shell companies donating 50 lakh each to aam aadmi party

चार फर्जी कंपनी बनाकर आम आदमी पार्टी को दिया 50-50 लाख का चंदा, सीए समेत दो लोग गिरफ्तार

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 21 Aug 2020 03:03 PM IST
विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : PTI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस की आर्थिक अपराध शाखा ने एक चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट समेत दो लोगों को कथित तौर पर फर्जी कंपनी बनाकर आम आदमी पार्टी को 50-50 लाख का चंदा देने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है।
विज्ञापन

पुलिस ने इनके खिलाफ रजिस्ट्रार ऑफ कंपनीज की शिकायत पर केस दर्ज किया है। आरोपियों के खिलाफ फर्जी कंपनी बनाने, फर्जी दस्तावेज के जरिए धन-षोधन व अन्य अवैध कार्रवाई करने का भी आरोप है।
रजिस्ट्रार ऑफ कंपनीज ने शिकायत में उन चार कंपनियों के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज किया है जिन्होंने आम आदमी पार्टी को कथित तौर पर अप्रैल 2014 में 50-50 लाख रुपये का चंदा दिया।
IBPS PO - पूरा करें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का सपना, मात्र 2,499 रु. में लें क्रैश कोर्स में एडमिशन
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
shell company aam aadmi party arvind kejriwal economic offence wing delhi police

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

कोरोना के अलावा भारत में तेजी से बढ़ रही है ये खतरनाक बीमारी, जानें इससे बचाव के उपाय

21 अगस्त 2020

डॉ योगिता गौतम हत्या का मामला
Agra

योगिता हत्याकांड: हत्या के बाद शव के साथ ये घिनौनी हरकत करने वाला था विवेक, अचानक आ गए बच्चे और फिर...

21 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
गणेश चतुर्थी 2020
Astrology

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: गणेश चतुर्थी पर 126 साल बाद बन रहा है ग्रहों का ये संयोग, इन चार राशियों के लिए है अति उत्तम

21 अगस्त 2020

जूनियर डॉक्टर योगिता गौतम की फाइल फोटो
Agra

डॉ. योगिता हत्याकांडः हाथ में मिले बाल बनेंगे अहम सुबूत, मोबाइल से खुलेंगे राज

21 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत केस
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह केस: 8 जून के बाद रिया ने महेश भट्ट से की थी बात, व्हाट्सएप चैट वायरल

21 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
yogita gautam murder case
Agra

योगिता हत्याकांड: पल भर में खत्म कर दिया 11 साल का रिश्ता, पिता बोले-वो ब्राह्मण, उससे कैसे करता बिटिया की शादी

21 अगस्त 2020

बीच में बैठे हुए असलम खान
Bollywood

दिलीप कुमार के भाई असलम खान का निधन, कोविड 19 से थे संक्रमित

21 अगस्त 2020

धोनी-पीएम मोदी और रैना
Cricket News

धोनी के बाद पीएम मोदी ने रैना को भी लिखी चिट्ठी, कहा- आपका योगदान नहीं भूल सकते

21 अगस्त 2020

सारा अली खान, सैमुअल होकिप
Bollywood

सुशांत के साथ थाईलैंड ट्रिप पर गई थीं सारा! एयरपोर्ट से निकलते हुए पुरानी तस्वीर वायरल

21 अगस्त 2020

श्वेता सिंह कीर्ति
Bollywood

सीबीआई के मुंबई पहुंचते ही आया सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की बहन का बयान, कही ये बड़ी बात

21 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited