नोएडा: पुलिस मुठभेड़ में अंतर जनपदीय लूटेरा गैंग के दो बदमाश घायल, एक फरार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Sun, 06 Sep 2020 09:02 AM IST
पुलिस मुठभेड़ में घायल बदमाश
पुलिस मुठभेड़ में घायल बदमाश - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के नोएडा सेक्टर-39 में शनिवार रात पुलिस के साथ हुई मुठभेड़ में दो बदमाश घायल हो गए। वहीं उनका एक साथी भागने में कामयाब हो गया। नोएडा के एडीसीपी ने घटना की जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि दो बदमाश घायल हुए हैं और एक फरार हो गया। ये अंतर जनपदीय लूटेरा गैंग से सदस्य हैं। बीते जुलाई महीने में महामाया अंडरपास के पास हुई लूट को भी इन्होंने ही अंजाम दिया था।
