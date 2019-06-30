शहर चुनें

गाजियाबादः कार में मिले दो शव, पुलिस बोली गाड़ी के अंदर ही मारी गई गोली

न्यूूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद Updated Sun, 30 Jun 2019 06:11 AM IST
इसी गाड़ी में मिले शव
इसी गाड़ी में मिले शव - फोटो : ANI
गाजियाबाद पुलिस को एक कार में दो शव मिले हैं। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार ये शव कल रात 9 बजे मिले जिनपर गोलियों के निशान हैं। 
एसपी नीरज कुमार जादौन ने बताया एक शख्स की पहचान मेरठ के रिहायशी के रूप में हुई है। कार का रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर भी मेरठ का ही इसलिए एक टीम वहां पड़ताल के लिए भेज दी है। पुलिस का कहना है कि पहली नजर में लगता है कि कार के अंदर ही गोली मारी गई। 

two bodies bullet injury neeraj jadaun
