गाजियाबादः कार में मिले दो शव, पुलिस बोली गाड़ी के अंदर ही मारी गई गोली

Ghaziabad: 2 bodies with bullet injuries were found in a car around 9 pm y'day. SP Neeraj K Jadaun says, "one of them is identified as a resident of Meerut. Car's registration is also from Meerut,so a team has been sent there.Prima facie,bullets were fired from inside of the car" pic.twitter.com/yWvUssXMG2