Two arrested with 800 kg Ganja worth approximately Rs 2.4 crore in Delhi

दिल्लीः पुलिस ने 2.4 करोड़ रुपए का गांजा किया जब्त, दो तस्कर गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 12 Jul 2019 05:36 PM IST
800 किलो गांजे के साथ पकड़े गए दो युवक
800 किलो गांजे के साथ पकड़े गए दो युवक - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस की क्राइम ब्रांच टीम ने शुक्रवार को भारी मात्रा में गांजा बरामद किया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक पकड़े गए गांजे का वजन 800 किलो ग्राम है और इसकी कीमत 2.4 करोड़ रुपए आंकी गई है। इस मामले में पुलिस ने दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है।
delhi police delhi crime branch delhi crime delhi crime news hindi news delhi smuggler ganja
