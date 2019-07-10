शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Two arrested after an encounter between police and criminals in Ghazipur

दिल्ली: पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़, दो गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 10 Jul 2019 10:12 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के गाजीपुर में पुलिस और अपराधियों के बीच मुठभेड़ की खबर है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक पुलिस ने इस मुठभेड़े में दो बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार किया है। बताया जा रहा है कि इसके सिर पर 50 हजार रुपये का इनाम घोषित था। गिरफ्तार किए गए बदमाशों में से एक को गोली भी लगी है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन


 

Recommended

बस हादसे के बाद एक्सप्रेसवे पर रात में सन्नाटा
Agra

तस्वीरें: यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर सुबह जिस जगह बस हादसा हुआ, रात में वहां पसरी लापरवाही

10 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

World Cup 2019: टीम इंडिया के नाम दर्ज हुए दो शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड, 5 रन पर गिरे 3 विकेट

10 जुलाई 2019

टीम इंडिया
रोहित शर्मा
team india
टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: टीम इंडिया के नाम दर्ज हुए दो शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड, 5 रन पर गिरे 3 विकेट

10 जुलाई 2019

astrology meaning and effects of snake in dreams
Metaphysical

स्वप्न शास्त्र: क्या आपके सपने में भी दिखाई देते हैं अक्सर सांप, जानें इसका मतलब

10 जुलाई 2019

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
सिक्के से उपाय
Metaphysical

ऐसे कर सकते हैं आप अपने दुर्भाग्य को दूर, बस आजमाएं 1 रुपये के सिक्के का यह उपाय

10 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

World Cup 2019: सावधान टीम इंडिया! न्यूजीलैंड की ये पेस तिकड़ी तोड़ सकती है तीसरे वर्ल्ड कप का सपना

10 जुलाई 2019

भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
ट्रेंट बोल्ट
न्यूजीलैंड क्रिकेट टीम
लॉकी फर्ग्यूसन
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: सावधान टीम इंडिया! न्यूजीलैंड की ये पेस तिकड़ी तोड़ सकती है तीसरे वर्ल्ड कप का सपना

10 जुलाई 2019

घायल मां के साथ युवराज
Agra

बस हादसा: 'मम्मी...बिट्टो कहां हैं, पापा भी नहीं मिल रहे', मासूम के सवाल का कौन देगा जवाब

10 जुलाई 2019

नौकरी की चिंता रहती है हर पल, ज्योतिषाचार्य का परामर्श देगा अब सारी समस्याओं का हल
Astrology

नौकरी की चिंता रहती है हर पल, ज्योतिषाचार्य का परामर्श देगा अब सारी समस्याओं का हल
विज्ञापन
delhi police encounter in ghazipur
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

#SirJadeja
Bollywood

भारत के विश्वकप से बाहर होते ही वायरल हुए ये मीम्स, #SirJadeja सुपरमैन बनकर आए पर जिता न पाए

10 जुलाई 2019

rana daggubati
Bollywood

दुबले-पतले दिखने वाले राणा दग्गुबाती ने बाहुबली को टक्कर देने के लिए ऐसे बनाई हल्क जैसी बॉडी

10 जुलाई 2019

2020 में 20 वर्ष
India News

20 साल में गुम हो गईं वो 20 चीजें, जो कभी थीं जिंदगी का अटूट हिस्सा

10 जुलाई 2019

baahubali
Bollywood

'बाहुबली' के सांड वाले सीन की सच्चाई जान लें, 'भल्लालदेव' ने किस तरह झोंकी आंखों में धूल

10 जुलाई 2019

super 30
Bollywood

'सुपर 30' की रिलीज से पहले आनंद कुमार का बड़ा खुलासा, जूझ रहे हैं इस गंभीर बीमारी से

10 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
rishi kapoor, neetu kapoor
Bollywood

ऋषि से शादी करने के लिए नीतू को वापस करनी पड़ी थी कई फिल्मों की फीस, पहली मुलाकात थी बेहद खराब

10 जुलाई 2019

baahubali
Bollywood

'बाहुबली' के सीन शूट करने के लिए किए गए थे जुगाड़, 1000 फीट ऊंचाई वाले झरने की ये थी सच्चाई

10 जुलाई 2019

Sugandha Mishra
Television

इस फीमेल कॉमेडियन का 11 साल बाद रियलिटी शो पर बड़ा खुलासा, एक फैसले से कैसी हुई हालत

10 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

नेपाल में रोकी गई भारतीय मेडिकल छात्रों की डिग्री, भारतीय दूतावास से गुहार

10 जुलाई 2019

kangana ranaut
Bollywood

एकता कपूर को मांगनी पड़ी मीडिया से माफी, पत्रकार से भिड़ने पर हुआ था कंगना का बायकॉट

10 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

गिरफ्तार जवान
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट पर बीएसएफ के एएसआई ने की चोरी, गिरफ्तार

इंदिरा गांधी इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट पर मंगलवार को बीएसएफ के एएसआई ने एक महिला का पर्स उड़ा लिया, जिसमें लाखों रुपये के जेवरात थे।

10 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
karkardooma court
Delhi NCR

चेक बाउंस मामले में पुलिस ने पेश किया सात साल का स्कूली बच्चा, जज ने केस खारिज किया

10 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से तीन युवकों मौत, शिनाख्त में जुटी पुलिस

10 जुलाई 2019

आपरेशन क्लीन 10
Delhi NCR

नोएडा: अवैध तरीके से रह रहे 60 विदेशी नागरिक गिरफ्तार, भारी मात्रा में नशीला पदार्थ बरामद

10 जुलाई 2019

प्रवेश वर्मा
Delhi NCR

मस्जिदों के सरकारी जमीनों पर 'अतिक्रमण' का आरोप, भाजपा सांसद करेंगे एलजी से मुलाकात

10 जुलाई 2019

एमसी़डी स्कूल
Delhi NCR

भाजपा ने दिल्ली सरकार पर एमसीडी स्कूलों को सहयोग न करने का आरोप लगाया

10 जुलाई 2019

DELHI METRO
Delhi NCR

महिलाओं के लिए मुफ्त मेट्रो यात्रा का विरोध करने वाली याचिका खारिज, याचिकाकर्ता पर लगा जुर्माना

10 जुलाई 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

यमुना किनारे के किसानों को मिल सकता है प्रति एकड़ 50 हजार किराया, आज फैसला

10 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली मेट्रो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: मेट्रो में सफर कर रहे यात्रियों के लिए खुशखबरी, अब चलती ट्रेन में भी मिलेगा वाईफाई

10 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष स्वाति मालीवाल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: स्वाति मालीवाल ने सामूहिक दुष्कर्म मामले में सीएम योगी को लिखा पत्र, जल्द कार्रवाई की मांग की

10 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

यूपी की जेल के अंदर से वायरल वीडियो, खुलेआम हेरोइन-गांजे का इस्तेमाल

यूपी की जेल के अंदर से वायरल हो रहे वीडियो में अधिकारियों के दावों की पोल खुलती हुई नजर आ रही है। इस वीडियो में साफ देखा जा सकता है की कैदियों में जेल के कानून का कोई डर नहीं है।

10 जुलाई 2019

इंडिया 3:00

India vs Newzealand: सेमीफाइनल में भारत की हार, टूट गया भारत के वर्ल्ड कप का सपना

10 जुलाई 2019

मनाली 3:16

दिन-ब- दिन मनाली होती जा रही है बदसूरत, नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं खूबसूरती निहारनेवाले

10 जुलाई 2019

जम्मू और कश्मीर 3:02

जम्मू-कश्मीर के बारामूला में भारतीय सेना ने आयोजित की भर्ती, युवाओं ने लिया बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा

10 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:28

हाथी ने मारा लड़की को थप्पड़, बच्चों की फिट बनाने वाली तरकीब

10 जुलाई 2019

Related

दिल्ली पुलिस
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: स्पेशल सेल ने दो इनामी बदमाश को दबोचा, भारी मात्रा में हथियार और कारतूस बरामद

10 जुलाई 2019

मनोज तिवारी (फाईल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

आप सरकार पर मनोज तिवारी का हमला, बोले- जीटीबी अस्पताल में मौजूद है सिसोदिया के घोटाले का सबूत

10 जुलाई 2019

PUBG
Delhi NCR

भारत में ऑनलाइन पबजी पर लग सकता है प्रतिबंध

9 जुलाई 2019

आगरा बस हादसा
Delhi NCR

आगरा बस हादसा: शगुफ्ता को क्या पता था कि उसे वापस ले जाने के लिए न बेटा लौटेगा न पति

9 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

नशे में धुत पुलिसकर्मी ने महिला की कार में मारी टक्कर, विरोध करने पर की बदसलूकी

10 जुलाई 2019

delhi metro
Delhi NCR

बुजुर्गों और विद्यार्थियों को मेट्रो के लिए रियायती पास देने का विचार नहीं- हरदीप सिंह पुरी

10 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited