शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Truck driver challaned Rs 2,00,500 for overloading in Delhi

दिल्ली में कटा देश का सबसे बड़ा ट्रैफिक चालान, भरना पड़ा दो लाख का जुर्माना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 12 Sep 2019 08:58 PM IST
चालान की रसीद
चालान की रसीद - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
एक ट्रक मालिक ने अब तक का सबसे बड़ा चालान भरा है। आज मुकरबा चौक पर एक ट्रक वाले का 2,00,500 का चालान कटा है। चालान ओवर लोडिंग के कारण काटा गया है। 
विज्ञापन
 

इससे पहले राजस्थान के एक ट्रक मालिक ने 1,41,700 रुपये की चालान राशि का भुगतान किया था। यह चालान नौ सितंबर को रोहिणी कोर्ट में जमा किया गया है। ट्रक का चालान  ओवरलोडिंग के चलते पांच सितंबर को हुआ था।
इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति, 13 सितम्बर - 28 सितम्बर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

गणपति को सीट बेल्ट बांधकर विसर्जन करने जाते श्रद्धालु। फोटो- रूपेश शर्मा।
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ः चालान कटने के डर से लोगों ने गणपति को बांधी सीट बेल्ट

12 सितंबर 2019

चालान काटते ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी
Auto News

इन 24 ट्रैफिक नियमों के नए जुर्माने पर मचा है बवाल, मनमर्जी से राशि घटा रहे हैं मुख्यमंत्री

12 सितंबर 2019

शाहजहांपुर सड़क हादसा (फाइल फोटो)
Auto News

ट्रैफिक चालान घटाने का विरोध कर रहे हैं हादसों के शिकार लोग, बोले- जान गंवा चुके नेताओं से लें सबक

12 सितंबर 2019

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
Uttarakhand Government

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
चालान काटते ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी
Delhi NCR

भारी-भरकम ट्रैफिक चालान से बचने के लिए अपनाएं ये पांच तरीके, होगा फायदा

12 सितंबर 2019

ट्राफिक पुलिस(सांकेतिक)
Dehradun

Motor Vehicle Act 2019: सावधान, नए नियमों के तहत उत्तराखंड में कल से होगी कार्रवाई

12 सितंबर 2019

सीट बेल्ट
India News

कार की पिछली सीट पर नहीं लगाया बेल्ट तो भरना होगा भारी जुर्माना

12 सितंबर 2019

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
challan rate delhi traffic police challan
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

केएल राहुल
Cricket News

INDvSA: इन तीन वजहों से केएल राहुल की हुई टीम इंडिया से छुट्टी, बन चुके थे सिरदर्द

12 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

भारतीय टेस्ट टीम का एलान, दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ किसका कटा पत्ता, किसे मिली जगह?

12 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
मंगल का राशि परिवर्तन
Predictions

17 को सूर्य,18 को शनि और 24 को मंगल का परिवर्तन, जानें राशियों पर कैसा असर

12 सितंबर 2019

पुलिस हिरासत में पकड़े गए आतंकी, बरामद ट्रक
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कठुआ में तीन आतंकी गिरफ्तार, चार एके-56 और दो एके-47 बरामद

12 सितंबर 2019

ranu mondal
Bollywood

लता मंगेशकर ने कहा था- 'नकल ना करो', पहला गाना रिलीज होते ही रानू मंडल ने दिया जवाब

12 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
aishwarya rai bachchan
Bollywood

क्या विवेक ओबेरॉय को गले लगाने पर अभिषेक से नाराज हैं ऐश्वर्या? लोकसभा चुनाव में उड़ाया था मजाक

12 सितंबर 2019

पॉल वॉकर
Hollywood

42 बार प्रति मिनट के हिसाब से गियर शिफ्ट करते थे पॉल वॉकर, जब मौत हुई तो हैरान रह गए थे फैंस

12 सितंबर 2019

मोदी मंत्रीमंडल
Education

मोदी की कैबिनेट में इस यूनिवर्सिटी से पढ़े मंत्री सबसे ज्यादा, नहीं लड़े छात्रसंघ चुनाव

12 सितंबर 2019

ऑनलाइन सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः हाई फाई सिस्टम से चल रहा था सेक्स रैकेट, बटन से खुलता था तहखाना

12 सितंबर 2019

ट्रैफिक पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नए ट्रैफिक कानून के खिलाफ ये 11 राज्य, तीन ने घटाई जुर्माने की राशि, नरम पड़े गडकरी

12 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सोमदत्त
Delhi NCR

अदालत ने आम आदमी पार्टी के विधायक सोमदत्त को छह महीने के लिए भेजा तिहाड़ जेल

आम आदमी पार्टी के विधायक सोमदत्त को दिल्ली की एक अदालत ने छह महीने के लिए तिहाड़ जेल भेजने का आदेश दिया है।

12 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
हिन्दू राव अस्पताल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: हिन्दू राव अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी वार्ड में लगी आग, मची अफरातफरी

12 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

हापुड़ : भीषण सड़क हादसे में कार सवार सभी छह लोगों की मौत

12 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

फरीदाबाद: महिला साथी के साथ गिरफ्तार किया गया एक करोड़ की फिरौती मांगने वाला किडनैपर

12 सितंबर 2019

delhi high court dismiss petition of ex ias shah faesal against his detention as he withdraws it
Delhi NCR

पूर्व आईएएस शाह फैसल ने याचिका ली वापस, अपनी हिरासत को लेकर दी थी चुनौती

12 सितंबर 2019

सफदरगंज अस्पताल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के इस अस्पताल में पानी के लिए तरसे तीमारदार, उठे कई सवाल

12 सितंबर 2019

बुजुर्ग महिला से ठगी
Delhi NCR

पहले पांव छूए, फिर बुजुर्ग को बाइक पर बैठाया, और लूट लिए तीन लाख के गहने

12 सितंबर 2019

सांड़ की सर्जरी
Delhi NCR

फरीदाबादः सर्जरी कर सांड़ के पेट से 80 किलो पॉलीथिन निकाली

12 सितंबर 2019

गैंगस्टर रोहित उर्फ राहुल उर्फ करवा उर्फ कलवा
Delhi NCR

11 साल से फरार चल रहा 50 हजार का इनामी बदमाश गिरफ्तार

12 सितंबर 2019

बरामद की गई सोने की पट्टियां
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: हवाई अड्डे पर यात्री के बैग से करीब दो किलो सोना बरामद

12 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

यूपी के सिद्धार्थनगर में दो पुलिसवालों का युवक से मारपीट का वीडियो VIRAL होने से मचा हड़कंप

यूपी के सिद्धार्थनगर में एक युवक की दो पुलिसवालों ने बेरहमी से पिटाई की। घटना का वीडियो वायरल होने पर एसपी ने दोनों पुलिसवालों पर निलंबन की कार्रवाई की है और घटना में जांच के आदेश दे दिए हैं।

12 सितंबर 2019

गणेश उत्सव 2:35

देशभर में गणपति की प्रतिमाओं का विसर्जन, ढोल-नगाड़ों के साथ बप्पा को दी गई विदाई

12 सितंबर 2019

बिपिन रावत 1:30

आर्मी चीफ बिपिन रावत का पाकिस्तान को कड़ा संदेश, PoK पर एक्शन के लिए कभी भी तैयार

12 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 2:15

केएल राहुल को आखिर क्यों किया गया टीम से बाहर

12 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 3:04

इन देशों के पास नहीं है अपनी सेना, फिर कैसे करते हैं सुरक्षा

12 सितंबर 2019

Related

challan
Delhi NCR

राजस्थान के ट्रक मालिक ने भरा अब तक का सबसे बड़ा चालान, चुकाया 1,41,700 रुपये का जुर्माना

10 सितंबर 2019

जयेश पटेल
Delhi NCR

दस से ज्यादा युवकों को बुजुर्ग बना विदेश भेज चुका है गिरोह, जांच में जुटे कई विभाग

12 सितंबर 2019

जेसी बोस यूनिवर्सिटी में छात्रों का प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

जेसी बोस यूनिवर्सिटी में छात्रों ने की पानी की शिकायत, हॉस्टल वार्डन ने दी गालियां

12 सितंबर 2019

बुराड़ी स्पा सेंटर पर छापे के दौरान दिल्ली महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष स्वाति मालिवाल
Delhi NCR

स्पा सेंटर में चल रहा था ऑनलाइन सेक्स रैकेट, ग्राहक बनकर पहुंची पुलिस, दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार

12 सितंबर 2019

शिवांगी (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

विश्वास नगर में शिक्षिका की गोली मारकर हत्या, ससुराल वाले बोले- की है आत्महत्या

12 सितंबर 2019

book fair
Delhi NCR

पुस्तक प्रेमियों के लिए दिल्ली बुक फेयर शुरू, महात्मा गांधी हैं मेले का थीम

12 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited