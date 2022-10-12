Delhi: राजधानी के पांच सरकारी स्कूल टॉप 10 में शामिल, सीएम केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, गर्व है...

देश के बेहतरीन स्कूलों की सूची में दिल्ली के दो सरकारी स्कूलों को जगह मिली है। इस पर मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने एक ट्वीट कर राजधानी के एजुकेशन टीम को बधाई दी।

Proud of my Team Education



Once again,Delhi Govt Schools top the Education World School Rankings, with the best state govt school in India, and 5 of top 10 state govt schools of the country being from Delhi