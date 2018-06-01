शहर चुनें

एक ही घर से मिली 3 नाइजीरियाई नागरिकों की डेडबॉडी, शरीर पर नहीं हैं एक भी चोट के निशान

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 01 Jun 2018 06:33 PM IST
राजधानी के उत्तम नगर से एक घर में 3 नाइजीरियाई नागरिकों की डेडबॉडी मिली है। इनके शरीर पर किसी प्रकार के चोट के निशान नहीं मिले हैं। द्वारका डीसीपी शिवेश सिंह ने बताया कि डेडबॉडी को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। इसकी जांच शुरू कर दी गई है। मृतकों की पहचान भी नहीं हो पाई है।


 
