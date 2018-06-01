The bodies have been sent for post mortem and an investigation has also been launched. No injury marks have been found on the bodies: Shibesh Singh, DCP Dwarka on bodies of 3 Nigerians recovered from a house in Uttam Nagar #Delhi pic.twitter.com/VaKT49h9Nz— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
उत्तराखंड में मौसम ने करवट बदली है। शुक्रवार शाम को राजधानी देहरादून में आंधी-तूफान के बाद मूसलाधार बारिश शुरू हो गई। जिससे लोगों को गर्मी से राहत मिली है।
1 जून 2018