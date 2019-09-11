शहर चुनें

दिल्ली पुलिस के स्पेशल सेल ने दस किलो हेरोइन के साथ तीन लोगों को किया गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 11 Sep 2019 03:54 PM IST
आरोपी गिरफ्तार
आरोपी गिरफ्तार - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली पुलिस के स्पेशल सेल ने तीन लोगों को हेरोइन तस्करी करने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है। तीनों को स्पेशल सेल ने रोहिनी से गिरफ्तार किया है। बता दें कि ये लोग दस किलो हेरोइन मणिपुर से लेकर झारखंड के नक्सल प्रभावती इलाकों में बेचने वाले थे। 
