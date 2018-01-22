Download App
J&K: सुरक्षाबलों पर आतंकियों ने फेंका ग्रेनेड, इलाके में सर्च ऑपरेशन

Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 05:13 PM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले के लस्सीपोरा में आतंकियों ने हमला किया है। आतंकियों ने सुरक्षाबलों को निशाना बनाया। आतंकियों ने सुरक्षाबलों की टीम पर ग्रेनेड फेंका। 
 
खहर चौक में हुए इस हमले में एक नागरिक घायल हो गया। सुरक्षाबलों ने इलाके को घेर लिया है। आतंकियों की तलाश में सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाया है। 
 
