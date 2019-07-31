द्वारका से गिरफ्तार किए गए 10 अफ्रीकी, कॉल सेंटर चला कर करते थे ऑनलाइन धोखाधड़ी

Delhi: The team of PS Bindapur, Dwarka district has arrested 10 African nationals for running a call centre and cheating people online. Case registered under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code; further investigation underway pic.twitter.com/Nct5xfC29E— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2019
31 जुलाई 2019