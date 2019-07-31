शहर चुनें

Ten Africans arrested for running call center and doing online frauds

द्वारका से गिरफ्तार किए गए 10 अफ्रीकी, कॉल सेंटर चला कर करते थे ऑनलाइन धोखाधड़ी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 31 Jul 2019 03:39 PM IST
online fraud
online fraud
नई दिल्ली की बिंदापुर पुलिस की एक टीम ने बुधवार को द्वारका जिले में लोगों के साथ धोखाधड़ी करने वाले एक विदेशी गैंग का पर्दाफाश किया। पुलिस ने 10 अफ्रीकियों को ऑनलाइन धोखाधड़ी करने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है। 
पुलिस ने जानकारी दी कि अफ्रीकी नागरिकों का यह गैंग द्वारका में कॉल सेंटर चलाता था और इसी के माध्यम से लोगों को ठगने का काम किया जाता था। गिरफ्तार लोगों के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 420 के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया गया है और आगे की जांच जारी है।
delhi news delhi ncr news delhi police online fraud bindapur police station dwarka police
