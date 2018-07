Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi's Patiala House Court says that Shashi Tharoor cannot travel abroad without prior permission of the court and cannot tamper with the evidence and witness.

Yes, he can't go out of the country and see all his girlfriends in various parts of the world: Subramanian Swamy to ANI on a Delhi Court directing Shashi Tharoor not to travel abroad without prior permission of the court #SunandaPushkar pic.twitter.com/UY4dYEIggz