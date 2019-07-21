शहर चुनें

दिल्ली में राजकीय शोकः सोमवार को खुले रहेंगे स्कूल, नहीं होंगे सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 21 Jul 2019 09:26 PM IST
manish sisodia
manish sisodia - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा कि दिल्ली में सोमवार को स्कूल और सरकारी कार्यालय खुले रहेंगे। वहीं राजकीय शोक (दिल्ली की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शीला दीक्षित के निधन पर घोषित) के कारण सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम और उद्घाटन आदि रद्द कर दिए गए हैं।
बता दें कि दिल्ली सरकार ने पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शीला दीक्षित के निधन पर दिल्ली में दो दिन के राजकीय अवकाश की घोषणा की है। मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने शीला दीक्षित के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हए कहा कि उनका जाना दिल्ली के लिए बड़ा नुकसान है। दिल्ली के विकास में उनके योगदान को भुलाया नहीं जा सकता। 

