दिल्ली में राजकीय शोकः सोमवार को खुले रहेंगे स्कूल, नहीं होंगे सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Schools and govt offices to stay open in Delhi, tomorrow. Cultural events, inaugurations etc have been cancelled due to the state mourning (declared over the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit). (File pic) pic.twitter.com/4BxwkWp0rw— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019
दिल्ली की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री व कांग्रेस नेता शीला दीक्षित पंचतत्व में विलीन हो गई। रविवार दोपहर करीब साढ़े तीन बजे पूरे राजकीय सम्मान के साथ उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया गया।
21 जुलाई 2019