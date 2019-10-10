शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Special Sessions court in Tis hazari conducts hearing on Unnao assault case

उन्नाव केस: दिल्ली की विशेष अदालत में सुनवाई, पीड़िता की बहन से जिरह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 10 Oct 2019 02:45 PM IST
उन्नाव केस
उन्नाव केस
ख़बर सुनें
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामले पर आज यानी गुरुवार को दिल्ली के तीस हजारी की विशेष अदालत में सुनवाई चल रही है। इस दौरान पीड़िता की बहन से पूरे मामले को लेकर जिरह की जा रही है। 
पीड़िता की बहन से दुष्कर्म और पुलिस हिरासत में उनके पिता की मौत की घटना को लेकर सवाल-जवाब किए जा रहे हैं। बता दें कि 9 अप्रैल 2018 को पुलिस की हिरासत में ही पीड़िता के पिता की मौत हो गई थी,  जिसे लेकर अबतक तरह-तरह के सवाल उठते रहे हैं।

इससे पहले 5 अक्तूबर को पीड़िता की मां से जिरह हुई थी। हालांकि, इसे पूरा नहीं किया जा सका क्योंकि आरोपी के वकील उपलब्ध नहीं थे।
unnao case unnao assault case
