उन्नाव केस: दिल्ली की विशेष अदालत में सुनवाई, पीड़िता की बहन से जिरह

Unnao rape case: Special Sessions Court at Tis Hazari is currently conducting the cross examination of the victim's sister in the case of alleged assault and murder of the rape survivor's father in judicial custody, on April 9 last year. #Delhi— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2019
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने बड़ा दावा करते हुए यह घोषणा की है कि उनके सरकार की नीतियों की वजह से इस बार दिल्ली के 14 लाख परिवार लाभांवित हुए हैं
10 अक्टूबर 2019