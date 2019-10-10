उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामला: डीसीडब्ल्यू ने आवास उपलब्ध कराने के लिए कोर्ट से मांगा सात दिन का समय

Unnao rape case: A special Court in Delhi concludes cross examination of Unnao victim's sister in case pertaining to the alleged assault&murder of victim's father in judicial custody last yr. It also granted 7-day time to DCW to finalise the accommodation for victim&her family.— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2019
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) told the court that it has identified the accommodation but needs time to finalise the deal and hence, 7 more days time is being sought. The court has directed JPN Trauma Centre, AIIMS to accommodate the victim in its hostel till further orders. https://t.co/qnclGh533L— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
मंदिर हो या मस्जिद, अपनी धार्मिक आस्थाओं और मान्यताओं को लेकर दोनों धर्मों को मानने वाले अपनी अलग राह जरुर चुन सकते हैं, लेकिन एक ऐसा आदेश जारी होने जा रहा है, जिसका पालन करना सबके लिए अनिवार्य होगा।
10 अक्टूबर 2019