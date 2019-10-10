शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Special Court in Delhi concludes cross examination of Unnao victim's sister

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामला: डीसीडब्ल्यू ने आवास उपलब्ध कराने के लिए कोर्ट से मांगा सात दिन का समय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 10 Oct 2019 08:51 PM IST
कोर्ट ने सुनाया फैसला
कोर्ट ने सुनाया फैसला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली की एक विशेष अदालत ने पिछले साल न्यायिक हिरासत में पीड़िता के पिता की कथित मारपीट और हत्या के मामले में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की बहन से जिरह की है। साथ ही अदालत ने पीड़िता और उसके परिवार के लिए आवास उपलब्ध कराने के लिए दिल्ली महिला आयोग (डीसीडब्ल्यू) को सात दिन का समय दिया है। 
 
 
विज्ञापन
इस मामले पर दिल्ली महिला आयोग (डीसीडब्ल्यू) ने कोर्ट को बताया कि आवास के लिए जगह की पहचान की जा चुकी है लेकिन, डील को आखिरी रूप देने के लिए थोड़ा समय लगेगा। उन्होंने सात दिन का और समय मांगा है। कोर्ट ने जेपीएन ट्रामा सेंटर को निर्देश दिया कि जब तक पीड़िता के लिए आवास उपलब्ध नहीं कराया जाता तब तक उसे होटल में ही रखा जाए। 
 

 
अकाल मृत्यु व गंभीर रोगों से बचने के लिए धनतेरस पर भगवान धनवंतरि की पूजा : 25-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

कोर्ट ने सुनाया फैसला
Delhi NCR

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामला: डीसीडब्ल्यू ने आवास उपलब्ध कराने के लिए कोर्ट से मांगा सात दिन का समय

10 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Kanpur

मंदबुद्धि दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने बच्चे को दिया जन्म, हैवान बना पिता, नवजात की हत्या कर घर में दफनाया शव

6 अक्टूबर 2019

भारी सुरक्षा के बीच उन्नाव कोर्ट पहुंचा दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का चाचा
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का चाचा ट्रेन में लूट व आर्म्स एक्ट के केस में दोषमुक्त, कही ये बात

5 अक्टूबर 2019

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur fresh

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
भारी सुरक्षा के बीच कल उन्नाव कोर्ट पहुंचेगा दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का चाचा
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: पीड़िता के चाचा की वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग से नहीं हुई पेशी, आज तिहाड़ से लाया जाएगा

5 अक्टूबर 2019

The victim's uncle could not be produced due to video conferencing
Unnao

वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से नहीं हो सकी पीड़िता के चाचा की पेशी

5 अक्टूबर 2019

chargesheet
Delhi NCR

उन्नाव पीड़िता से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म मामले में तीन के खिलाफ आरोप पत्र 

4 अक्टूबर 2019

अकाल मृत्यु व गंभीर रोगों से बचने के लिए धनतेरस पर भगवान धनवंतरि की पूजा - 25-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

अकाल मृत्यु व गंभीर रोगों से बचने के लिए धनतेरस पर भगवान धनवंतरि की पूजा - 25-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
delhi court unnao rape victim kuldeep singh sengar
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

diwali
Vaastu

दिवाली से पहले जरूर हटा लें घर से ये 10 चीजें

10 अक्टूबर 2019

jio iuc
Tech Diary

Jio IUC Charge: इन ग्राहकों को नहीं कराना होगा आईयूसी रिचार्ज, फ्री में ही होगी बातें

10 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Rekha, Farzana
Bollywood

32 साल से रेखा की परछाई बनकर रह रही ये महिला, पति-पत्नी की तरह रहने का किया गया दावा

10 अक्टूबर 2019

Nupur Alankar
Television

पाई-पाई को मोहताज हुईं ये अभिनेत्री, बोलीं- 'रोज के खर्चे के लिए बेचने होंगे गहने और घर की चीजें'

10 अक्टूबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13 and Prakash Javadekar
Television

'बिग बॉस 13' के खिलाफ भाजपा विधायक की चिट्ठी मिलते ही मंत्रालय एक्शन में, उठाया ये कदम

10 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
JIO
Tech Diary

जियो ने क्यों बंद की फ्री कॉलिंग, क्या होता है IUC चार्ज, समझिए पूरा गणित

10 अक्टूबर 2019

रेखा
Bollywood

Throwback: रेखा की इन तस्वीरों ने मचाई सनसनी, एक मैगजीन के लिए दिया था बोल्ड पोज

10 अक्टूबर 2019

बेदह खूबसूरत हैं कश्मीर के यह 20 स्थान
Jammu

बेहद खूबसूरत हैं कश्मीर की यह 20 जगह, श्रीनगरी से श्रीनगर तक का किस्सा भी

10 अक्टूबर 2019

kbc 11
Television

KBC 11: 25 लाख रुपये जीत घर पहुंचा ये कंटेस्टेंट तो परिवारवालों ने खूब डांटा, इंटरव्यू में बताई वजह

10 अक्टूबर 2019

Jio GigaFiber plan
Tech Diary

Reliance Jio यूजर्स को देना होगा मात्र दो महीने के लिए चार्ज, पढ़ें इससे जुड़ी पांच खास बातें

10 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Temple, Church, Gurudwara and Masjid should be PwD friendly, according to act 1995
India News

मंदिर, मस्जिद, गुरुद्वारों और चर्च में एक साथ लागू होगा ये कानून, पालन न करने वालों को मिलेगी 'सजा'

मंदिर हो या मस्जिद, अपनी धार्मिक आस्थाओं और मान्यताओं को लेकर दोनों धर्मों को मानने वाले अपनी अलग राह जरुर चुन सकते हैं, लेकिन एक ऐसा आदेश जारी होने जा रहा है, जिसका पालन करना सबके लिए अनिवार्य होगा।

10 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

डेनमार्क सी-40 सम्मेलन: केजरीवाल को नहीं मिली जाने की इजाजत, वीडियो कांफ्रेंस के जरिए करेंगे संबोधित

10 अक्टूबर 2019

डीसीपी क्राइम
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्रामः गोवंश लेकर भाग रहे तस्करों ने गोरक्षक को मारी गोली, पुलिस देखते ही वाहन से फेंकने लगे गाय

10 अक्टूबर 2019

Person With Disability in Bus
India News

दृष्टिबाधित दिव्यांगों को बस में चढ़ने में मदद करेगी ये डिवाइस, बस चालकों से सीधे कर सकेंगे बात

10 अक्टूबर 2019

मेट्रो स्टेशनों पर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक स्कूटर की सुविधा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: अब मेट्रो स्टेशन के बाहर किराए पर मिलेंगे ई-स्कूटर, आप भी उठा सकते हैं फायदा

10 अक्टूबर 2019

चार आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: पुलिस ने जेबकतरे गैंग का किया भंडाफोड़, चार गिरफ्तार

10 अक्टूबर 2019

जांच करती पुलिस और बम निरोधक दस्ता
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडा में संदिग्ध बैग मिलने से मचा हड़कंप, मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस और बम निरोधक दस्ता 

10 अक्टूबर 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल का दावा, इस महीने 14 लाख परिवारों का बिजली बिल आया 'जीरो'

10 अक्टूबर 2019

bigg boss
Delhi NCR

'बिग बॉस-13 में अश्लीलता और फूहड़ता का हो रहा घिनौना प्रदर्शन, शो बंद करो', भाजपा विधायक ने लिखा खत

10 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: अनियंत्रित होकर पलटा इंडियन ऑयल का टैंकर, जाम में फंसे रहे लोग

10 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

रोहतक में बोले अमित शाह, ‘भारत माता का विरोध करने वालों को जाना होगा जेल’

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने रोहतक में बोलते हुए कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि देश का विरोध करने वालों को जेल जाना पड़ेगा।

10 अक्टूबर 2019

कुप्पी युद्ध 3:53

दशहरा पर हुआ राम-रावण की सेना का खतरनाक ‘कुप्पी युद्ध’, 240 साल से लड़ रही हैं राक्षस और वानर सेना

10 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:21

क्या है पीएमसी बैंक का पूरा मामला?

10 अक्टूबर 2019

business and technology news in a click including BSNL and MTNL can be closed soon 3:11

बंद हो सकती है दूरसंचार कंपनियां BSNL और MTNL, देखें कारोबार और टेक की बड़ी खबरें

10 अक्टूबर 2019

अजय देवगन 3:33

दुर्गापूजा में पहुंचे अजय देवगन के चेहरे पर नजर आई कमजोरी, फैंस को हुई चिंता

10 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के इन इलाकों में 10 और 11 अक्तूबर को नहीं आएगा पानी, ये है वजह

10 अक्टूबर 2019

कांग्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली कांग्रेस को मिल सकता है नया अध्यक्ष, शुक्रवार को हो सकती है घोषणा

10 अक्टूबर 2019

उन्नाव केस
Delhi NCR

उन्नाव केस: दिल्ली की विशेष अदालत में सुनवाई, पीड़िता की बहन से जिरह

10 अक्टूबर 2019

Uber Bike Taxis
Auto News

ऑड-ईवन योजना के दौरान उबर ने दिया 5,000 बाइक-टैक्सी चलाने का प्रस्ताव

10 अक्टूबर 2019

सुरक्षा कर्मी की लोगों ने की पिटाई
Delhi NCR

पार्किंग पर्ची को लेकर सुरक्षाकर्मी की चार लोगों ने की पिटाई, अस्पताल में भर्ती, वीडियो आया सामने

10 अक्टूबर 2019

Delhi weather
Delhi NCR

इस बार रिकॉर्ड समय रहा मानसून, देरी से हो रही है विदाई

10 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited