शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Special CBI Court issues order to produce BJP leader Kalyan Singh in court on Ayodhya case

अयोध्या भूमि विवाद मामला: सीबीआई की विशेष अदालत ने कल्याण सिंह को कोर्ट में पेश होने को कहा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 21 Sep 2019 09:55 PM IST
Kalyan Singh
Kalyan Singh - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
सीबीआई की विशेष अदालत ने 27 सितंबर को भाजपा नेता कल्याण सिंह को कोर्ट में पेश होने का आदेश जारी किया है। यह आदेश कोर्ट ने अयोध्या भूमि विवाद मामले में दिया है।  
विज्ञापन
 

 
घर बैठे सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

चंद्रयान-2 का लैंडर विक्रम और रोवर प्रज्ञान (ग्राफिक्स)
India News

चांद पर हो गई रात, लेकिन इस दिन विक्रम को फिर से ढूंढेगा इसरो

21 सितंबर 2019

वित्त मंत्रालय
Business Diary

केंद्रीय कर्मियों के खाते में इस महीने पांच दिन पहले ही आ जाएगी सैलरी, यह है वजह

21 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

जब सैफ और अमृता की शादी में पहुंची थीं 12 साल की करीना, जानिए फिर क्या हुआ था?

21 सितंबर 2019

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
सैफ, करीना
सैफ अली खान और करीना
Bollywood

जब सैफ और अमृता की शादी में पहुंची थीं 12 साल की करीना, जानिए फिर क्या हुआ था?

21 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Cricket News

B'Day Spcl: पापड़ बेचा करती थी मां, शादी से पहले ही पिता बन चुके थे क्रिस गेल

21 सितंबर 2019

क्रिस गेल
क्रिस गेल अपने पिता के साथ
क्रिस गेल
क्रिस गेल
Cricket News

B'Day Spcl: पापड़ बेचा करती थी मां, शादी से पहले ही पिता बन चुके थे क्रिस गेल

21 सितंबर 2019

RBI
Banking Beema

RBI का नया नियम, अब बैंक रोजाना आपके खाते में डालेगा 100 रुपये

21 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

क्यों हुआ था सैफ अली खान और अमृता सिंह का तलाक, पूर्व पत्नी पर लगाए थे ऐसे-ऐसे आरोप

21 सितंबर 2019

Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan
saif ali khan and amrita singh
saif ali khan and amrita singh
अमृता सिंह
Bollywood

क्यों हुआ था सैफ अली खान और अमृता सिंह का तलाक, पूर्व पत्नी पर लगाए थे ऐसे-ऐसे आरोप

21 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
विज्ञापन
ayodhya case kalyan singh cbi special court cbi
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

तेजस एक्सप्रेस
Lucknow

देश की पहली प्राइवेट ट्रेन में बुकिंग शुरु, नहीं लिए जाएंगे ये शुल्क, यहां देखें- टाइमिंग व किराया

21 सितंबर 2019

इल्तिजा मुफ्ती, महबूबा मुफ्ती और इर्तिका मुफ्ती
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीर: जानिए महबूबा मुफ्ती की बेटी इल्तिजा और इर्तिका के बारे में

21 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
RBI
Banking Beema

RBI का नया नियम, अब बैंक रोजाना आपके खाते में डालेगा 100 रुपये

21 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान-2 का लैंडर विक्रम और रोवर प्रज्ञान (ग्राफिक्स)
India News

चांद पर हो गई रात, लेकिन इस दिन विक्रम को फिर से ढूंढेगा इसरो

21 सितंबर 2019

रिटायरमेंट
Business Diary

जल्द बदलने वाली है सरकारी कर्मचारियों की रिटायरमेंट उम्र, मोदी सरकार कर रही तैयारी

21 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
वित्त मंत्रालय
Business Diary

केंद्रीय कर्मियों के खाते में इस महीने पांच दिन पहले ही आ जाएगी सैलरी, यह है वजह

21 सितंबर 2019

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

चिन्मयानंद की गिरफ्तारी के बाद पीड़ित छात्रा का चौंकाने वाला बयान, कहा-मैं कार्रवाई से संतुष्ट नहीं

21 सितंबर 2019

kareena kapoor birthday in pataudi palace see photos saifali khan taimur and others
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरेंः मम्मी करीना के जन्मदिन पर देर रात तक जाग रहे थे तैमूर, इस अंदाज में किया विश

21 सितंबर 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के 47वें दिन घाटी के कुछ ऐसे हैं हालात, तस्वीरों में देखिए हाल-ए-कश्मीर

21 सितंबर 2019

इसरो प्रमुख के. सिवन
India News

चंद्रयान-2 से आगे बढ़ा इसरो, अब भारत के इस बड़े मिशन की तैयारी में जुटे वैज्ञानिक

21 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

महिला की कार
Delhi NCR

मंदिर के बाहर कार में बैठी महिला पति का कर रही थी इंतजार, बदमाशों ने सिर में मारी गोली

पूर्वी दिल्ली के मधु विहार इलाके में शनिवार सुबह बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने मंदिर के बाहर कार में पति का इंतजार कर रही एक महिला की सिर में गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी।

21 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फर्स्ट एड में कंडोम को लेकर चालाक का बयान
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस की सफाईः कैब के फर्स्ट एड बॉक्स में जरूरी नहीं है कंडोम रखना

21 सितंबर 2019

करवा चौथ (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

रेलवे शादीशुदा जोड़ों के लिए चलाएगी करवा चौथ स्पेशल ट्रेन, ये होगी खासियत

21 सितंबर 2019

इंडिया एक्सपो सेंटर (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

इंडिया इंटरनेशनल स्पोर्ट्स एक्सपो का आगाज कल से, 300 से ज्यादा कंपनियां करेगी शिरकत

21 सितंबर 2019

भगोड़ा गिरफ्तार (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: हेरोइन तस्करी मामले में फरार चल रहे नाइजीरियन को पुलिस ने दबोचा

21 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

चार अक्तूबर को लखनऊ से और पांच को नई दिल्ली से चलेगी तेजस ट्रेन

21 सितंबर 2019

AIIMS
Delhi NCR

50 ग्राम की डिवाइस से करोड़ों का फर्जीवाड़ा, एम्स की बिल्डिंग बना रहे बिल्डर को लगा रहे थे चपत

20 सितंबर 2019

challan
Delhi NCR

अब स्कूटी का हुआ 33 हजार रुपये का चालान, पर्ची सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल

19 सितंबर 2019

आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

अगवा लड़की को करनाल से छुड़ाया, जीमेल लोकेशन आई काम

21 सितंबर 2019

इंडिया गेट पर मानव श्रृंखला बनाते स्कूली बच्चे
Delhi NCR

इंडिया गेट पर बच्चों ने बनाई 3.5 किलोमीटर लंबी मानव श्रृंखला, 5500 बच्चों ने हिस्सा लिया

21 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

प्रयागराज में बाढ़ का कहर, दाह संस्कार और पिंडदान सड़कों पर करने को मजबूर हैं लोग

प्रयागराज गंगा और यमुना ने भारी तबाही मचाई है। सड़क, दुकान, मकान सभी बाढ़ के पानी में डूब चुके हैं। घाट भी पानी में डूब गए हैं। शवों का अंतिम संस्कार भी घाटों की बजाए सड़कों पर हो रहा है।

21 सितंबर 2019

कैब ड्राइवर 2:15

चालान से बचने के लिए कैब ड्राइवरों को कंडोम रखना नहीं है जरुरी, दिल्ली पुलिस ने दी जानकारी

21 सितंबर 2019

बाबुल सुप्रियो 1:37

मुंबई में ऑटोरिक्शा की सवारी करते दिखे केन्द्रीय मंत्री बाबुल सुप्रियो, किया पुराने दिनों को याद

21 सितंबर 2019

गगनयान 1:58

विक्रम लैंडर को छोड़ इसरो ने शुरू की अपने अगले मिशन गगनयान की तैयारी

21 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 6:26

रानू के बाद मोहम्मद रफी की आवाज में बुजुर्ग का गाना वायरल

21 सितंबर 2019

Related

निगरानी करती पुलिस
Delhi NCR

नोएडा: धार्मिक स्थल के चबूतरे को लेकर दो समुदायों में हुआ विवाद, दो लोगों को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

21 सितंबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

सिपाही की कार के शीशे थे काले, युवती और लोगों ने कटवाया चालान

19 सितंबर 2019

एम्स
Delhi NCR

एम्स ने अमेरिकी रोबोट से पहली बार किया रीढ़ का ऑपरेशन, 4 साल से पीड़ित थी महिला

20 सितंबर 2019

Human Trafficking
Delhi NCR

कर्ज उतारने के लिए मां ने बेटी को एक लाख में बेचा, जिस्मफरोश के चंगुल से बच निकली किशोरी

19 सितंबर 2019

हथियार तस्कर की गिरफ्तारी के बाद बरामद पिस्टल और कारतूस
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने हथियार तस्कर कुंवर पाल को किया गिरफ्तार, 500 कारतूस बरामद

21 सितंबर 2019

DELHI HIGH COURT
Delhi NCR

दो बार फेल छात्रों को भी मिलेगा स्कूलों में दाखिला, हाईकोर्ट ने हटाई रोक

21 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited