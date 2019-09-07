शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Sonakshi Garg committed suicide at Model Town Metro Station

दिल्ली: मेट्रो के सामने महिला ने कूदकर दी जान, पुलिस को मिला सुसाइड नोट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 07 Sep 2019 08:00 PM IST
दिल्ली मेट्रो (फाइल फोटो)
दिल्ली मेट्रो (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के मोडल टाउन मेट्रो स्टेशन पर ट्रेन के सामने महिला ने कूदकर जान दे दी। महिला का नाम सोनाक्षी गर्ग बताया जा रहा है। पुलिस ने घटना स्थल से एक सुसाइट नोट भी बरामद किया है।  
विज्ञापन


 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

dead body
Chandigarh

नवांशहरः खेत में मोटर से लटकते मिले युवक-युवती के शव, डेढ़ महीने से लापता थे दोनों

7 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मूः शिक्षक की प्रताड़ना से तंग आकर छात्रा ने की आत्महत्या, परिजनों ने लगाए गंभीर आरोप

7 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Agra

बाग में मिला युवक का शव, हाथ पर लिखा था- तुम नहीं तो मैं भी नहीं, मां ने लगाया हत्या का आरोप

7 सितंबर 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
सुडा निदेशक उमेश सिंह
Lucknow

आईएएस अफसर उमेश सिंह ने पत्नी के चचेर भाई के खिलाफ दी तहरीर, कहा पत्नी ने की आत्महत्या

7 सितंबर 2019

demo pic
Lucknow

आईएएस उमेश प्रताप सिंह के खिलाफ पत्नी की हत्या के आरोप में केस

7 सितंबर 2019

crime
Pilibhit

सोशल मीडिया में सिपाही की आत्महत्या की अफवाह ने फैलाई सनसनी

7 सितंबर 2019

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
Astrology Services

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
विज्ञापन
delhi metro model town metro station delhi police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

चंद्रयान-2 को लेकर भारत पर तंज कसने वाले पाकिस्तान के खाते में अबतक सिर्फ नाकामी

7 सितंबर 2019

इसरो प्रमुख के. सिवन
Education

किसान परिवार में जन्मे के. सिवन से जुड़ी ये बातें जानकर आपको उन पर गर्व होगा

7 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Chandrayaan-2 dr abdul kalam explains how failure is managed remembering ISRO SLV-3 mission crash
Delhi NCR

Chandrayaan-2: डॉ. कलाम ने क्या कहा था जब फेल हुआ इसरो का SLV-3 मिशन

7 सितंबर 2019

Jennifer Kendal and shashi kapoor
Bollywood

जेनिफर को याद कर सन्नाटे में जार-जार रोए थे शशि कपूर, मरते दम तक नहीं भूले पहली नजर का प्यार

7 सितंबर 2019

भारत से पहले कई विकसित देश चांद पर सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग कराने में असफल रहे हैं
India News

चंद्रयान-2: भारत ने चुना सबसे मुश्किल मिशन, 38 प्रयासों में से 52 फीसदी रहे सफल

7 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
चंद्रयान 2
Education

Chandrayaan 2: अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है भारत का मून मिशन, जानें क्या कह रहे हैं वैज्ञानिक

7 सितंबर 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370: 33 दिन बाद कुछ ऐसा है कश्मीर घाटी का माहौल, देखिए तस्वीरें

7 सितंबर 2019

Lata Mangeshkar and Amitabh
Bollywood

'चंद्रयान-2' के लैंडर से संपर्क टूटने पर भावुक हुआ बॉलीवुड, लता से लेकर अमिताभ ने किए ये ट्वीट

7 सितंबर 2019

इसरो अध्यक्ष को गले लगाते पीएम मोदी
India News

वीडियो: जब पीएम मोदी से गले लगकर रो पड़े इसरो अध्यक्ष के सिवन

7 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान- 2 ऑर्बिटर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

चंद्रयान-2: नाकाम नहीं हुआ है मिशन, ऑर्बिटर अब भी काट रहा है चंद्रमा का चक्कर

7 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

महिला का चेन छीना
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने महिला के गले से छीनी चेन, वीडियो वायरल

दिल्ली के छावला इलाके में दिनदहाड़े छीनाझपटी की घटना सामने आई है। दो बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने महिला  के गले से चेन छीनकर मौके से फरार हो गया। 

7 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
चंद्रो तोमर अस्पताल में भर्ती
Delhi NCR

'शूटर दादी' पर बंदरों ने किया हमला, दिल्ली के इस अस्पताल में भर्ती

7 सितंबर 2019

पॉल्यूशन सर्टिफिकेट लेने के लिए लगी लंबी लाइनें
Delhi NCR

चालान का खौफः प्रदूषण जांच प्रमाण पत्र पाने के लिए घंटों लाइन में गुजार रहे लोग

7 सितंबर 2019

supreme court on free ride in delhi government will bear all losses of phase 4 50 percent share
Delhi NCR

मेट्रो में महिलाओं को मुफ्त यात्रा पर उठे सवाल, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दी केजरीवाल सरकार को नसीहत

6 सितंबर 2019

अलका लांबा
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः चुनाव से पहले केजरीवाल को लगा झटका, अलका ने आप का छोड़ा साथ, कांग्रेस का थामा हाथ

6 सितंबर 2019

शेहरा रशीद (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

शेहला रशीद पर FIR दर्ज, सेना और सरकार के खिलाफ फर्जी खबर फैलाने का है आरोप

6 सितंबर 2019

Delhi Traffic Police Challan offender
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में चालान 80 फीसदी हुए कम, डर ने किया अनुशासित

7 सितंबर 2019

जेएनयू छात्रसंघ चुनाव के दौरान की तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू छात्रसंघ चुनावः कई घंटों की रोक के बाद दोबारा शुरू हुई मतगणना

7 सितंबर 2019

दिल्ली सरकार के खिलाफ भाजपा युवा मोर्चा का प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू देशद्रोह केस: भाजपा ने किया केजरीवाल के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन

7 सितंबर 2019

केरल एक्सप्रेस में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: केरल एक्सप्रेस में लगी भीषण आग पर पाया काबू, टला बड़ा हादसा

6 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

वैन में बिना सीट बेल्ट के ट्रैफिक पुलिस, जनता बोली काटो अपना चालान

रांची में ट्रैफिक पुलिस और लोगों के बीच झड़प हो गई। दरअसल पीसीआर वैन के ड्राइवर ने सीट बेल्ट नहीं लगा रखी थी। जिसके बाद लोग पुलिस का चालान काटने की जिद पर अड़ गए। इसी बात को लेकर खूब हंगामा हुआ।

7 सितंबर 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 4:49

पाकिस्तानी मंत्री को इसरो का मजाक उड़ाना पड़ा भारी, इस तरह लगी क्लास

7 सितंबर 2019

ट्रैफिक पुलिस 1:30

ट्रैफिक पुलिस का सब इंस्पेक्टर जो जरूरतमंदों को बांटता फिरता है चप्पलें

7 सितंबर 2019

उत्तराखंड में बादल फटा 2:29

उत्तराखंड के चमोली और पिथौरागढ़ में बादल फटा, तबाही के बीच कई इलाकों में जान-माल का नुकसान

7 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 12:07

सीरियल मेरे साईं में नए साईं बाबा का किरदार निभाने जा रहे तुषार दलवी से एक खास मुलाकात

7 सितंबर 2019

Related

जेएनयू छात्र संघ चुनाव
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू छात्र संघ चुनाव परिणामों पर हाईकोर्ट ने लगाई रोक, जानें वजह

6 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

विधवा महिला से दुष्कर्म, एयरफोर्स में कार्यरत है पीड़िता, आरोपी गिरफ्तार 

7 सितंबर 2019

बच्चा चोरी के शक में बठिंडा से आए दो युवकों को पीटा
Delhi NCR

पंजाब से दिल्ली आए दो युवकों को भीड़ ने बच्चा चोर समझकर पीटा

7 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीऱ
Delhi NCR

नौकरी का झांसा देकर किया था दुष्कर्म, सर्विलांस से झारखंड में पकड़ा गया आरोपी

7 सितंबर 2019

स्वाति मालीवाल ने स्पा सेंटर में चल रहे सेक्स रैकेट का किया भंडाफोड़
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: स्पा सेंटर के नाम पर चल रहा था सेक्स रैकेट, स्वाति मालीवाल ने की छापेमारी

5 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष के लिए इन चार नामों की चर्चा, सोनिया गांधी ने आज बुलाया घर

5 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited