Delhi: भाजपा नेता सुरेंद्र मटियाला हत्याकांड में शूटर समेत छह गिरफ्तार, पकड़े गए लोगों में दो नाबालिग

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
सुरेंद्र मटियाला हत्याकांड में दिल्ली पुलिस को बड़ी कामयाबी हाथ लगी है। दिल्ली पुलिस ने शूटर योगेश समेत छह आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पकड़े गए लोगों में दो नाबालिग हैं।
Delhi | Six accused, including the shooter Yogesh, nabbed in Surendra Matiala murder case. Two are juvenile among the nabbed ones. Shooter is a resident of the Jhajjar district. He is related to an absconding gangster Kapil Sangwan. The motive will be clear when we will nab the… pic.twitter.com/gYnoIfbopB— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed