शक्ति सिंह गोहिल बने दिल्ली कांग्रेस के अंतरिम प्रभारी, चोपड़ा और चाको का इस्तीफा मंजूर

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi accepts resignation of Delhi Congress Chief Subhash Chopra and State Party Incharge PC Chacko. Shakti Sinh Gohil has been appointment interim AICC incharge of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/rzLO70jecW— ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2020
निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी की नई तारीख जारी करने पर इस वक्त पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट में बहस जारी है। इस दौरान कोर्ट में पेश हुई निर्भया की मां वहीं रो पड़ीं और जज से दोषियों के नाम डेथ वारंट जारी करने की अपील की
12 फरवरी 2020