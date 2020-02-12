शहर चुनें

शक्ति सिंह गोहिल बने दिल्ली कांग्रेस के अंतरिम प्रभारी, चोपड़ा और चाको का इस्तीफा मंजूर

पीटीआई, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 12 Feb 2020 11:09 PM IST
शक्ति सिंह गोहिल
शक्ति सिंह गोहिल - फोटो : अमर उजाला (फाइल फोटो)
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी ने बुधवार को पार्टी के दिल्ली प्रभारी पद से पीसी चाको और प्रदेश अध्यक्ष पद से सुभाष चोपड़ा के इस्तीफे स्वीकार कर लिए। पार्टी की ओर से जारी बयान के मुताबिक सोनिया ने कांग्रेस के बिहार प्रभारी शक्ति सिंह गोहिल को दिल्ली का अंतरिम प्रभारी नियुक्त किया है।
कांग्रेस के संगठन महासचिव केसी वेणुगोपाल ने कहा कि पार्टी चाको और चोपड़ा के योगदानों की सराहना करती है। दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस की करारी हार के बाद पार्टी के दिल्ली प्रभारी पीसी चाको ने बुधवार को इस्तीफा दे दिया।

इससे पहले मंगलवार को नतीजे आने के बाद दिल्ली प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष सुभाष चोपड़ा ने हार की नैतिक जिम्मेदारी लेते हुए इस्तीफा दे दिया था।

गौरतलब है कि दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में आप ने 62 सीटें हासिल करके शानदार जीत दर्ज की है। भाजपा को महज आठ सीटें मिलीं, जबकि कांग्रेस का खाता भी नहीं खुला। 

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

तारीख पर तारीख: कोर्ट के बाहर धरने पर बैठीं निर्भया की मां, मांग रहीं इंसाफ

निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी की नई तारीख जारी करने पर इस वक्त पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट में बहस जारी है। इस दौरान कोर्ट में पेश हुई निर्भया की मां वहीं रो पड़ीं और जज से दोषियों के नाम डेथ वारंट जारी करने की अपील की

12 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली भाजपा अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी
Delhi NCR

मनोज तिवारी बोले- ना तो इस्तीफा दिया हूं और ना ही किसी ने मांगा है

12 फरवरी 2020

मनोज तिवारी
Delhi NCR

करारी हार के बाद मनोज तिवारी ने की इस्तीफे की पेशकश, भाजपा हाईकमान का इनकार

12 फरवरी 2020

बलिया सीएमओ ने निर्भया के बाबा के पूछा
Delhi NCR

कौन है निर्भया, क्यों गई दिल्ली? बलिया सीएमओ ने दादा से किया सवाल

12 फरवरी 2020

भजनपुरा में एक घर में पांच लोग मृत मिले
Delhi

दिल्ली: एक घर में तीन बच्चों समेत मिले पांच लोगों के शव, मौके पर पुलिस

12 फरवरी 2020

ओपी शर्मा
Delhi NCR

करारी हार के बाद भाजपा के बिगड़े बोल, विधायक बोले- केजरीवाल के लिए 'आतंकवादी' सही शब्द

12 फरवरी 2020

मनीष सिसोदिया
Delhi NCR

आखिरकार जीते सिसोदिया, भाजपा प्रत्याशी को कांटे की टक्कर में हराया

11 फरवरी 2020

डीटीसी बस में सफर करती महिलाएं
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः मुफ्त की योजनाएं और उनका अर्थशास्त्र

12 फरवरी 2020

मनोज तिवारी
Delhi NCR

'मेरा ट्वीट संभाल कर रखना' पर अब जमकर ट्रोल हो रहे हैं मनोज तिवारी

11 फरवरी 2020

Delhi assembly election 2020
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनाव: आप के इन उम्मीदवारों ने बनाया जीत का बड़ा रिकॉर्ड

12 फरवरी 2020

