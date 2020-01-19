शहर चुनें

‘मोदी जी शाहीन बाग कब आओगे’ प्रदर्शनकारी महिलाओं ने सोशल मीडिया पर छेड़ी मुहिम

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 19 Jan 2020 10:31 AM IST
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएए के खिलाफ 15 दिसंबर से आंदोलन कर रही शाहीन बाग की महिलाओं ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से यहां आने की अपील की है। इसके लिए उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर ‘मोदी जी तुम कब आओगे’ नाम से मुहिम भी छेड़ी है। ट्विटर पर प्रदर्शनकारियों का हैशटैग मोदी जी शाहीन बाग कब आओगे पहले पांच में ट्रेंड करता रहा। दूसरी ओर, दक्षिण-पूर्वी जिला पुलिस उपायुक्त चिन्मय बिश्वाल ने एक बार फिर लोगों से अपील की कि वे आम लोगों की परेशानी समझकर रोड खाली कर दें। उन्होंने हाईकोर्ट के आदेश का भी जिक्र किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि पुलिस सख्त एक्शन लेने से बच रही है। उपायुक्त के मुताबिक, इलाके में प्रभाव रखने वाले लोगों से बातचीत लगातार जारी है।
ncr caa shaheen bagh protest social media
