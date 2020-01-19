‘मोदी जी शाहीन बाग कब आओगे’ प्रदर्शनकारी महिलाओं ने सोशल मीडिया पर छेड़ी मुहिम

{"_id":"5e23da578ebc3e4b1e549528","slug":"shaheen-bagh-protesting-women-campaigned-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u091c\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u092c \u0906\u0913\u0917\u0947\u2019 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0939\u093f\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाहीन बाग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला