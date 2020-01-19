शहर चुनें

Five thousand refugees reach Jantar Mantar to thank CAA

सीएए के समर्थन में जंतर-मंतर पहुंचे पांच हजार शरणार्थी, जाना चाहते थे भाजपा मुख्यालय, लौटाया

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 19 Jan 2020 10:20 AM IST
सीएए के समर्थन में शरणार्थियों का प्रदर्शन
1 of 5
सीएए के समर्थन में शरणार्थियों का प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) के समर्थन में शनिवार को पांच हजार से अधिक शरणार्थी जंतर-मंतर पहुंच गए। ये पदयात्रा कर भारत सरकार और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को धन्यवाद देने के लिए भाजपा मुख्यालय तक जाना चाह रहे थे, लेकिन पुलिस ने इन्हें रोके रखा और बाद में यहीं से लौटा दिया।
caa refugee jantar mantar nrc
सीएए के समर्थन में शरणार्थियों का प्रदर्शन
सीएए के समर्थन में शरणार्थियों का प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएए के समर्थन में मार्च निकालते पाकिस्तानी हिंदू
सीएए के समर्थन में मार्च निकालते पाकिस्तानी हिंदू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएए के समर्थन में मार्च निकालते पाकिस्तानी हिंदू
सीएए के समर्थन में मार्च निकालते पाकिस्तानी हिंदू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएए के समर्थन में मार्च निकालते पाकिस्तानी हिंदू
सीएए के समर्थन में मार्च निकालते पाकिस्तानी हिंदू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वीएचपी ने सीएए का समर्थन किया (फाइल फोटो)
वीएचपी ने सीएए का समर्थन किया (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
