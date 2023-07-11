Notifications

Brij Bhushan Singh: 'महिला पहलवानों से हुई छेड़छाड़, बृजभूषण पर केस चले, सजा मिले'; चार्जशीट में दिल्ली पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Vikas Kumar Updated Tue, 11 Jul 2023 08:20 PM IST
सार

चार्जशीट के मुताबिक दिल्ली पुलिस ने कहा कि अब तक की जांच के आधार पर बृजभूषण सिंह पर यौन उत्पीड़न, छेड़छाड़ और पीछा करने के अपराधों के लिए मुकदमा चलाया जा सकता है और दंडित भी किया जा सकता है।

Sexual harassment case with female wrestlers Delhi Police said in charge sheet Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh moles
बृजभूषण शरण सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला

भारतीय कुश्ती संघ के पूर्व अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण शरण सिंह पर लगे यौन उत्पीड़न, छेड़छाड़ के आरोपों में कोर्ट में दाखिल दिल्ली पुलिस की चार्जशीट से कई अहम जानकारियां सामने आई हैं। 



चार्जशीट के मुताबिक दिल्ली पुलिस ने कहा कि अब तक की जांच के आधार पर बृजभूषण सिंह पर यौन उत्पीड़न, छेड़छाड़ और पीछा करने के अपराधों के लिए मुकदमा चलाया जा सकता है और दंडित भी किया जा सकता है। बृजभूषण सिंह के खिलाफ कुल 21 गवाहों ने अपना बयान दिया है। उनमें से छह ने सीआरपीसी 164 के तहत अपना बयान दिया है।

चार्जशीट के अनुसार विनेश फोगाट ने छह जगहों पर उत्पीड़न का जिक्र किया है। इसके अलावा कुछ लोगों की गवाही इसमें शामिल की गई है, जिनमें से 16-17 लोगों ने पीड़िता के पक्ष में गवाही दी, इनमें कोच जितेंद्र और विजेंद्र ने भी शामिल हैं। 

बृजभूषण को 18 जुलाई को कोर्ट में पेश होने का समन 
राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट ने बृजभूषण शरण सिंह को महिला पहलवानों के यौन उत्पीड़न मामले में समन भेजकर 18 जुलाई को पेश होने के लिए कहा है। कोर्ट ने आरोपपत्र पर संज्ञान लेते हुए सांसद बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के अलावा कुश्ती संघ के पूर्व असिस्टेंट सेक्रेटरी विनोद तोमर को भी तलब किया है।

इन धाराओं में दर्ज है बृजभूषण पर केस
पुलिस ने छह बार के सांसद बृजभूषण के खिलाफ 15 जून को धारा 354 (महिला की गरिमा को ठेस पहुंचाने के इरादे से उस पर हमला या आपराधिक बल), 354 ए (यौन उत्पीड़न), 354 डी (पीछा करना) और 506 के तहत आरोप पत्र दायर किया था। वहीं तोमर पर आईपीसी की धारा 109 (किसी अपराध के लिए उकसाना, यदि उकसाया गया कार्य परिणाम में किया जाता है, और जहां इसकी सजा के लिए कोई स्पष्ट प्रावधान नहीं है), 354, 354ए और 506 (आपराधिक धमकी) के तहत अपराध का आरोप लगाया गया था।
