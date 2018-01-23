Download App
Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   section 144 imposed on gautambuddha nagar for 2 months as security of republic day and board exam

नोएडा-ग्रेनो में दो महीने के लिए लागू हुई धारा 144, ये हैं तीन कारण

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 12:32 PM IST
section 144 imposed on gautambuddha nagar for 2 months as security of republic day and board exam
नोएडा पुल‌िस
गणतंत्र ‌दिवस की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था व अन्य दो कारणों से मंगलवार से गौतमबुद्ध नगर यानी नोएडा और ग्रेटर नोएडा में धारा 144 लागू कर दी गयी है। यह दो महीने तक लागू रहेगी।
अपर ‌ज‌िला अध‌िकारी ‌व‌िनीत कुमार ने नोट‌िफ‌िकेशन जारी करते हुए कहा है कुछ संगठन अलग-अलग कारणों से क्षेत्र में अशांत‌ि फैलाने की कोश‌िश कर हैं। गणतंत्र द‌िवस पर ये संगठन कोई नाजायज फायदा ना उठाने की‌ कोश‌िश करें इस‌ल‌िए ज‌िले में दो महीने तक के ल‌िए धारा 144 लागू की जा रही है।

ज‌िला अध‌िकारी ने बताया क‌ि नोएडा-ग्रेटर नोएडा में धारा 14‌4 17 जनवरी से ही लागू है। यानी यह 17 मार्च तक लागू रहेगी।

ये हैं कारण
  • गणतंत्र द‌िवस पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को ध्यान में रखते हुए ये बड़ा फैसला ल‌िया गया है।
  • इसके साथ ही फ‌िल्म पद्मावत‌ि को लेकर प‌िछले द‌िनों हुए व‌िरोध और आने वाले समय में प्रदर्शन आद‌ि होने की आशंका से धारा 144 लागू करने का फैसला ल‌िया गया है।
  • वहीं फरवरी से यूपी बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं शुरू हो रही हैं और फ‌िर उसके बाद आईसीएसई बोर्ड और सीबीएसई बोर्ड की होने वाली परीक्षाओं में शांत‌ि बनाए रखने के ल‌िए ज‌िले में धारा 144 लागू की गई है।
noida news section 144 republic day board exam

