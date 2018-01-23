Section 144 imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar for 2 months in effect from 17.1.18 to maintain law & order situation during Republic Day celebrations and board exams of ICSC & CBSE board keeping in view several protests being organised in the district: Upper District Magistrate #Noida— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 23, 2018
राजधानी में एक हफ्ते के अंदर हुई ताबड़तोड़ डकैती की वारदातों ने सरकार की चिंता बढ़ा दी है।
23 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.