अनुच्छेद 370 के मुद्दे पर जेएनयू में घमासान, दो छात्र गुटों के बीच हुई हाथापाई

#WATCH: Scuffle broke out between two groups of students during a seminar on #Article370 at Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in Delhi, today. Union Minister Jitendra Singh was speaking at the seminar. pic.twitter.com/KOLU18Cyo7— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019
वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन दूसरी गाड़ियों से अलग है। एकाएक स्पीड पकड़ने की बात हो या फिर इमरजेंसी ब्रेक की, दोनों ही स्थितियों में यह गाड़ी पूरी तरह फिट है। रेलवे के मुताबिक इसकी सवारी करने वाले यात्री को हवाई जहाज के सफर जैसा अहसास होगा।
