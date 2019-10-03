शहर चुनें

Scuffle broke out between two groups of students during seminar on article370 in JNU

अनुच्छेद 370 के मुद्दे पर जेएनयू में घमासान, दो छात्र गुटों के बीच हुई हाथापाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 03 Oct 2019 07:41 PM IST
दो गुटों में हाथापाई
दो गुटों में हाथापाई - फोटो : ANI
जवाहरलाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय (जेएनयू) में अनुच्छेद- 370 पर हुए संगोष्ठी में दो छात्र गुटों के बीच हाथापाई होने की खबरें सामने आई हैं। दोनों गुटों में हाथापाई तब हुई जब कार्यक्रम में केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह अपनी बात रख रहे थे। 
बता दें कि मामले को लेकर अभी तक किसी गुट के किसी भी छात्र के तरफ से सफाई नहीं आई है। 
jnu jitendra singh minister bjp membership article 370 abvp
