Delhi NCR

जानलेवा हुआ प्रदूषण, 14 और 15 नवंबर को दिल्ली-एनसीआर में स्कूल बंद रखने के निर्देश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 13 Nov 2019 08:49 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
दिल्ली-एनसीआर की दम घोंटू हवा और प्रदूषण के चलते केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड ने दिल्ली-एनसीआर के सभी स्कूलों को अगले दो दिनों के लिए बंद करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। 
राजधानी दिल्ली, नोएडा, गाजियाबाद, गुरुग्राम के सभी स्कूलों को 14 और 15 नवंबर को बंद रखने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। बुधवार को केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड की टास्क फोर्स की बैठक हुई थी। बैठक में दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बढ़ते प्रदूषण को लेकर स्कूल बंद करने का फैसला लिया गया। 

न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, बोर्ड ने कोयले का इस्तेमाल करने वाले उद्योगों को भी 15 नवंबर तक बंद रखने की सिफारिश की है। हालांकि दिल्ली सरकार की तरफ से अभी इसपर कोई घोषणा नहीं की गई है। 
 



 
