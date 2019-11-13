जानलेवा हुआ प्रदूषण, 14 और 15 नवंबर को दिल्ली-एनसीआर में स्कूल बंद रखने के निर्देश

Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority has issued recommendations for Delhi NCR, Schools should remain closed for next 2 days and industries using coal and other such fuels, hot mix plants etc should remain closed till 15th. #AirQuality pic.twitter.com/vs7RBwhEYO— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019
दिल्ली सरकार ने नर्सरी एडमिशन के लिए नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है। इस नोटिफिकेशन के मुताबिक 28 नवंबर को स्कूल अपने क्राइटेरिया/प्वाइंट्स सार्वजनकि करेंगे।
13 नवंबर 2019