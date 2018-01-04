Download App
ट्रक पर चढ़कर राज्यसभा का नामांकन करने पहुंचे संजय ‌स‌िंह, आशुतोष भी थे साथ

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 02:42 PM IST
sanjay singh files nomination for rajya sabha and two others also with ashutosh from aap
sanjay singh - फोटो : सोशल मीड‌िया
आम आदमी पार्टी के वर‌िष्ठ नेता संजय स‌‌िंह बृहस्प‌त‌िवार को ट्रक पर सवार होकर राज्यसभा का नामांकन करने पहुंचे। द‌िलचस्प ये है क‌ि उनके साथ पार्टी नेता आशु‌तोष भी थे। आशुतोष को भी राज्यसभा के ल‌‌िए पार्टी की ओर से उम्मीदवार माना जा रहा था। उनका नाम ना आने से कयास थे क‌ि वो भी कुमार व‌िश्वास की तरह नाराज हैं। लेक‌िन आज संजय स‌िंह के साथ नामांकन के दौरान हर समय साथ रहने के कारण सभी अनुमान झूठे साब‌ित हुए।

गौरतलब है क‌ि संजय स‌िंह ने आज सुबह एक इंटरव्यू में कुमार व‌िश्वास के पार्टी छोड़ने के बारे में पूछे जाने पर कहा क‌ि व‌िश्वास पहले भी पार्टी में थे और अब भी पार्टी में हैं। संजय आज सजी-धजी ट्रक में सवार होकर पूरे लाव-लश्कर के साथ नामांकन करने पहुंचे। उनके साथ उनके समर्थकों और पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं का बड़ा हूजूम था।

वहीं संजय स‌िंह के अलावा पार्टी के अन्य दो उम्मीदवार सुशील गुप्ता और एनडी गुप्ता ने भी अपना नामांकन भरा।


 
