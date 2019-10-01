शहर चुनें

संदीप मारवाह को मिला ग्लोबल कल्चरल मिनिस्टर का खिताब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Tue, 01 Oct 2019 10:28 AM IST
संदीप मारवाह
संदीप मारवाह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लंदन की ब्रिटिश संसद में हाउस ऑफ कॉमन में लॉर्ड भीखू छोटेलाल पारिख, लॉर्ड डोलर पोपेट और लॉर्ड रामी रेंजर ने मारवाह स्टूडियो के अध्यक्ष डॉ. संदीप मारवाह को ग्लोबल कल्चरल मिनिस्टर के रूप में सम्मानित किया।
इस अवसर पर राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को उनके कार्यों के लिए याद किया गया और उनके लिखे कुछ संस्मरण भी पढ़े गए। मारवाह ने कहा कि महात्मा गांधी को देशवासी एक पिता तुल्य मानते हैं।
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

छात्र (फाइल फोटो)
India News

केंद्र सरकार का तोहफा, अब अप्रेंटिस को पांच की जगह मिलेंगे नौ हजार रुपये

केंद्र सरकार ने अप्रेंटिसशिप नियम (1992) में बदलाव को अधिसूचित कर दिया है। इसका मकसद देश में कुशल श्रमबल को बढ़ाने के साथ अप्रेंटिस को मिलने वाली राशि में वृद्धि करना है।

1 अक्टूबर 2019

वायु प्रदूषण
Delhi NCR

प्रदूषण बढ़ने पर दफ्तरों का समय बदलने की तैयारी शुरू

1 अक्टूबर 2019

मदर डेयरी
Delhi NCR

खुशखबर : चार रुपये सस्ता मिलेगा मदर डेयरी का टोकन वाला दूध

1 अक्टूबर 2019

एम्स दिल्ली
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: 10 सेकेंड में जोड़ों के दर्द का पता लगाएंगे एम्स के डॉक्टर, आई नई तकनीक

1 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

यूपी ट्रांसफर करने से नाराज होकर छोड़ी नौकरी, बन गया वाहन चोर, ऐसे करता था पार्क

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Uma Dwivedi, Diesel From Plastic
India News

देश की बेटी ने खोजा प्लास्टिक से निपटने का तरीका, बनाया उपयोगी डीजल

30 सितंबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

पिता के सामने ही युवक की चाकू मारकर हत्या, रंजिश का शक 

1 अक्टूबर 2019

यमुना (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: यमुना में अमोनिया के स्तर में इजाफा, तीनों वाटर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट बंद

1 अक्टूबर 2019

नवजात शिशु (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: बच्चे की चाह में महिला ने किया नवजात का अपहरण, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

1 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

मुठभेड़ के बाद दबोचा नंदू गैंग का बदमाश कुलदीप

1 अक्टूबर 2019

