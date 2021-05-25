सागर हत्याकांड: पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा, सिर में गहरी चोट के कारण हुई मौत

"Death is due to cerebral damage as a result of blunt force/object impact. All injuries are antemortem in nature", states the postmortem report of Sagar Rana killed in a brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021
Wrestler Sushil Kumar & one Ajay arrested in connection with the case.
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.