Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Sagar dhankar murder case postmortem report reveals sagar died of cerebral damage due to blunt force

सागर हत्याकांड: पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा, सिर में गहरी चोट के कारण हुई मौत

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Published by: पूजा त्रिपाठी Updated Tue, 25 May 2021 02:53 PM IST
sushil kumar
sushil kumar
दिल्ली के छत्रसाल स्टेडियम में पहलवान सागर धनकड़ की हत्या के मामले में पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आ गई है। इस रिपोर्ट में खुलासा हुआ है कि सागर की मौत सिर में गहरी चोट लगने की वजह से हुई है। यह सभी चोटें मौत से पहले लगी बताई गईं हैं।
पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से यह पता चला है कि सागर धनकड़ पर किसी ब्लंट-ऑब्जेक्ट से हमला हुआ है। ऐसा इसलिए कहा गया क्योंकि उसके शरीर पर करीब चार सेंटीमीटर तक गहरे जख्म मौजूद थे। सागर के सिर से लेकर घुटने तक पर चोट के निशान मिले। जानकारी तो ये भी है कि कई चोट के निशान नीले भी पड़ गए थे।

 

 

city & states delhi ncr
