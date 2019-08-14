ग्रेटर नोएडा: सूरजपुर में सांसद महेश शर्मा और विधायक तेजपाल सिंह नागर के लापता होने के लगे पोस्टर

Locals: We voted for Mahesh Sharma & Tejpal Nagar but they are nowhere to be seen. Condition of roads is bad, we've been complaining for over a yr. Children fall on road. There are electricity poles here,if a wire falls down, it'll be lethal. We demand that roads be built.(13.08) pic.twitter.com/GcLfvbh6mz— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 13, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
विरोधी गिरोह के सदस्यों को फंसाने के लिए पांच युवकों ने एक युवती के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म किया और फिर गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी।
14 अगस्त 2019