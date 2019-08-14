शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Residents of Surajpur, Greater Noida protest with missing poster of MP Mahesh Sharma MLA Tejpal

ग्रेटर नोएडा: सूरजपुर में सांसद महेश शर्मा और विधायक तेजपाल सिंह नागर के लापता होने के लगे पोस्टर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ग्रेटर नोएडा Updated Wed, 14 Aug 2019 06:39 AM IST
भाजपा सांसद महेश शर्मा और विधायक तेजपाल सिंह नागर के लापता होने का पोस्टर
भाजपा सांसद महेश शर्मा और विधायक तेजपाल सिंह नागर के लापता होने का पोस्टर - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
सूरजपुर के निवासियों ने भाजपा सांसद महेश शर्मा और विधायक तेजपाल सिंह नागर के लापता होने का पोस्टर लगाया है। पोस्टर में दोनों को ढूंढ कर लाने वालों को 501 रुपये इनाम देने की भी घोषणा की गई है। ग्रामीणों ने लापता पोस्टर के साथ विरोध करते हुए आरोप लगाया कि कोई भी नेता इलाके में खराब सड़क की स्थिति देखने नहीं आता है न ही उनकी शिकायत सुनता है। नेतागण वोट मिलने के बाद वापस नहीं आते हैं।
स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि, हमने महेश शर्मा और तेजपाल नागर को वोट दिया, लेकिन वे हमारे इलाके में एक बार भी कहीं नहीं दिखे। सड़कों की हालत खराब है, हम एक साल से अधिक समय से शिकायत कर रहे हैं। बच्चे सड़क पर गिर रहे हैं। यहां बिजली के खंभे हैं, अगर कोई तार नीचे गिरता है, तो यह घातक होगा। हमारी मांग है कि सड़कों का निर्माण जल्द किया जाए।



 
protest missing poster mahesh sharma bjp mp tejpal singh nagar bjp
