राजीव बब्बर मानहानि केस में अदालत ने सीएम केजरीवाल और 3 अन्य को भेजा समन, 30 को होंगे पेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 15 Mar 2019 04:21 PM IST
अरविंद केजरीवाल
अरविंद केजरीवाल - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
बीजेपी नेता राजीव बब्बर द्वारा मानहानि केस की सुनवाई करते हुए दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल, आप नेता आतिशी, आप सांसद सुशील गुप्ता और विधायक मनोज कुमार को समन भेजा है।
अदालत ने अपने आदेश में इन चारों को नेताओं को 30 अप्रैल को पेश होने के लिए कहा है।


 

rajiv babbar rajiv babbar defamation case arvind kejriwal patiala house court atishi
आज का मुद्दा
