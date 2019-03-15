Delhi's Patiala House Court issues summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader Atishi Marlena, AAP MP Sushil Gupta and MLA Manoj Kumar in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Rajiv babbar, asking them to appear before the Court on April 30.— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019
दक्षिणी और उत्तरी दिल्ली की स्पेशल पुलिस को शुक्रवार सुबह उस वक्त एक बड़ी सफलता हाथ लगी जब उन्होंने 83 किलोग्राम हेरोइन के साथ 10 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया।
15 मार्च 2019