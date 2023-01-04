Delhi: राजीव श्रीवास्तव बने DERC के नए अध्यक्ष, सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने दी बधाई

दिल्ली सरकार ने दिल्ली विद्युत विनियामक आयोग (डीईआरसी) के अगले अध्यक्ष के रूप में न्यायमूर्ति (सेवानिवृत्त) राजीव श्रीवास्तव की नियुक्ति को मंजूरी दी है। उनके सफल कार्यकाल के लिए मुख्यमंत्री ने ट्वीट कर उन्हें बधाई दी।

Delhi govt approves appointment of Justice (retd) Rajeev Shrivastava as next Chairman of DERC. Best wishes to him for a successful tenure. pic.twitter.com/QexBTtBawm