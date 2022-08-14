Delhi NCR Weather Update: दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बारिश का सिलसिला शुरू, उमस भरी गर्मी से लोगों को मिली राहत

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बारिश का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया है। रविवार दोपहर को झमाझम बारिश ने मौसम सुहावना कर दिया। बारिश से न केवल गर्मी से राहत मिली है बल्कि पसीने छुड़ा रही उमस में भी कमी आई है। दिल्ली-एनसीआर में दोपहर करीब को कई इलाको में रिमझिम बारिश शुरू हुई।

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from RK Puram pic.twitter.com/hDbrpEDMeC