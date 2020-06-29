शहर चुनें
फिर बढ़ गए दिल्ली में पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 29 Jun 2020 06:50 AM IST
पेट्रोल-डीजल
पेट्रोल-डीजल - फोटो : pixabay

एकाध दिन की राहत के बाद दिल्ली में एक बार फिर से पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। अब पेट्रोल पर पांच पैसे और डीजल 13 पैसे महंगा हुआ है। दिल्ली में पेट्रोल की कीमत अब 80.43 और डीजल के दाम 80.53 रुपये हो गई है। 
petrol and diesel prices hiked delhi news petrol and diesel price hike in delhi

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

