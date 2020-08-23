शहर चुनें
दिल्ली: इस्राइल दूतावास के पास पुलिस ने बरामद किया ड्रोन, नाबालिग कर रहा था संचालन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 23 Aug 2020 10:42 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला

ख़बर सुनें
राजधानी दिल्ली में इस्राइल दूतावास के पास से शनिवार को पुलिस ने एक ड्रोन बरामद किया था। प्रारंभिक जांच में पता चलता है कि उस ड्रोन को एक नाबालिग द्वारा संचालित किया जा रहा था। पुलिस ने बताया कि फिलहाल आगे की जांच चल रही है।
IBPS PO 2020: सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का सपना ऐसे होगा पूरा, Safalta.com के संग करें तैयारी
Click Here
drone drone camera delhi news delhi ncr news crime in delhi delhi police israel news israel embassy in india israel embassy

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

