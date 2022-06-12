Delhi Encounter : दिल्ली पुलिस की डकैतों से मुठभेड़, दो घायल, एक गिरफ्तार, हथियार भी बरामद

दिल्ली के यमुना खादर इलाके में बीती रात तलाशी अभियान के दौरान पुलिस और बदमाशों में मुठभेड़ हो गई जिसमें दो बदमाश घायल हो गए और एक को पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया।
During the search operation last night in the Yamuna Khadar area, two people got injured after they fired upon the police. One person has also been apprehended during the operation: Delhi Police— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2022
