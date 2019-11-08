शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Police Commissioner today visited residences of Constables injured during Tis Hazari clash

तीस हजारी बवाल में घायल पुलिस कर्मियों से घर जाकर मिले आयुक्त पटनायक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 08 Nov 2019 12:19 AM IST
घायल हवलदार से मिले आयुक्त
घायल हवलदार से मिले आयुक्त - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के पुलिस आयुक्त अमूल्य पटनायक कल उन पुलिस कर्मियों से घर जाकर मिले जो तीस हजारी प्रकरण में घायल हो गए थे। 2 नवंबर को तीस हजारी अदालत में पुलिस और वकीलों के बीच भिड़ंत हो गई थी। इस टकराव में कांस्टेबल शोभित (तीसरी बटालियन) और संदीप (उत्तरी जिला) घायल हो गए थे। 
विज्ञापन



समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार पुलिस आयुक्त पटनायक उन 16 पुलिस वालों से भी मिले जिन्हें उस टकराव में मामूली चोटें आईं। 
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल). अपने शहर में मुफ्त डेमो क्लास के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Government Jobs

शिक्षक बनने का शानदार मौका, 15 हजार पदों पर बंपर भर्तियां

7 नवंबर 2019

शुक्रवार, 08 नवंबर का राशिफल
Predictions

8 नवंबर राशिफल: एकादशी के दिन ये 6 राशियां होंगी मालामाल, बाकी राशियां भी जानें अपना हाल

7 नवंबर 2019

Aries
Horoscope

मेष राशि: आज का राशिफल

7 नवंबर 2019

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
Niine

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
Bollywood

अजय देवगन दिखाएंगे रामसे ब्रदर्स की अनसुनी कहानियां, फ्लॉप फिल्म के हिट सीन ने बदल दी थी किस्मत

7 नवंबर 2019

Ajay Devgn and Priti Sinha
Veerana and Band Darwaza
Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche
Ajay Devgn
Bollywood

अजय देवगन दिखाएंगे रामसे ब्रदर्स की अनसुनी कहानियां, फ्लॉप फिल्म के हिट सीन ने बदल दी थी किस्मत

7 नवंबर 2019

Cricket News

दो और भारतीय क्रिकेटर फिक्सिंग मामले में गिरफ्तार, धीमी बल्लेबाजी के मिले थे पैसे

7 नवंबर 2019

चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम
सीएम गौतम
निशांत सिंह शेखावत
बंगलुरु ब्लास्टर्स टीम
Cricket News

दो और भारतीय क्रिकेटर फिक्सिंग मामले में गिरफ्तार, धीमी बल्लेबाजी के मिले थे पैसे

7 नवंबर 2019

Health & Fitness

मछली खाने वालों को नहीं होती हैं ये बीमारियां, धरती पर सबसे सेहतमंद फूड है फिश

7 नवंबर 2019

Fish
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
fish
fish
Health & Fitness

मछली खाने वालों को नहीं होती हैं ये बीमारियां, धरती पर सबसे सेहतमंद फूड है फिश

7 नवंबर 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
delhi police commissioner amulya patnaik tis hazari incident injured policeman
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

रोहित शर्मा की तूफानी पारी, भारत ने बांग्लादेश को 8 विकेट से रौंदकर सीरीज में की बराबरी

7 नवंबर 2019

शुक्रवार, 08 नवंबर का राशिफल
Predictions

8 नवंबर राशिफल: एकादशी के दिन ये 6 राशियां होंगी मालामाल, बाकी राशियां भी जानें अपना हाल

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
मंगल का राशि परिवर्तन
Predictions

10 नवंबर को मंगल का परिवर्तन, जानें किन राशियों पर होगा इसका शुभ अशुभ असर

7 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या विवाद
India News

तो क्या 12 नवंबर के बाद आएगा अयोध्या पर फैसला, इंतजार के पीछे ये हैं तीन कारण

7 नवंबर 2019

tis hazari court
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी विवादः जब वकील को पकड़कर अंदर ले गए थे पुलिसकर्मी तब एसीपी ने मांगी थी माफी

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
saif amrita
Bollywood

सैफ अली खान ने पहली पत्नी अमृता को दिया इस बात का श्रेय, बोले- 'एक वही थीं जो...'

7 नवंबर 2019

सुनील ग्रोवर
Bollywood

देखते ही देखते सुनील ग्रोवर बन गए 'रिंकू भाभी', सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहीं तस्वीरें

7 नवंबर 2019

PM modi new Car
Auto News

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने पिछले पांच सालों में बदली चार गाड़ियां, नई कार की कीमत दो करोड़ के पार!

7 नवंबर 2019

हिमस्खलन में तीन की मौत
Jammu

हिमस्खलन और बर्फबारी ने मचाई तबाही, दो पोर्टर सहित तीन की मौत, 100 से अधिक पेड़ गिरे

7 नवंबर 2019

kiran rao
Bollywood

फिल्म 'लगान' के सेट पर शुरू हुई थी आमिर और किरन की लव स्टोरी, पहली पत्नी के साथ ऐसे हैं रिश्ते

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

IGI Delhi
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी, फेसबुक से भेजा संदेश, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

फेसबुक पर मिले संदेश में इंदिरा गांधी एयरपोर्ट को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी दी गई। इस सूचना पर एयरपोर्ट पुलिस, सीआईएसएफ और अन्य सुरक्षा एजेंसियों ने सघन जांच अभियान चलाया।

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया मामले में दोषी विनय शर्मा ने राष्ट्रपति के समक्ष दायर की दया याचिका

7 नवंबर 2019

सीबीएसई बोर्ड
Education

CBSE Board 2020: कक्षा 10वीं-12वीं के छात्रों के लिए बोर्ड ने दी जरूरी सूचना

7 नवंबर 2019

ODD Even
Delhi NCR

ऑड-ईवन स्कीम को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चुनौती, याचिका में बताया गया मौलिक अधिकारों का उल्लंघन

7 नवंबर 2019

pollution in delhi ncr
Delhi NCR

आप ने किया भाजपा पर हमला, कहा- सुप्रीम कोर्ट में हलफनामा दायर कर केंद्र सरकार ने मानी गलती

7 नवंबर 2019

वकीलों ने दिया लोगों को फूल
Delhi NCR

निचली अदालतों में वकील कर रहे शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन, कोर्ट आने वालों को दिया फूल

7 नवंबर 2019

pollution in delhi ncr
India News

सांस संबंधी बीमारी के चलते दिल्ली में रोज 27 मौतें, हर परिवार इलाज पर खर्च कर रहा 1.16 लाख रुपये

7 नवंबर 2019

प्रदर्शन करते हुए कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः प्याज की कीमतों को लेकर भाजपा-कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन, उपराज्यपाल से की जांच की मांग

7 नवंबर 2019

विरोध जताते दिल्ली पुलिसकर्मी
India News

वकील-पुलिस के झगड़े में अपराधियों की मौज, गिरफ्तार करने से बच रही पुलिस

6 नवंबर 2019

डीटीसी बसों का उद्घाटन करते हुए सीएम केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली की सड़काें पर उतरीं 100 नई बसें, मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल ने दिखाई हरी झंडी  

7 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

IND vs BAN: रोहित के तूफान से जीता भारत, बांग्लादेश को 8 विकेट से दी मात

भारत ने बांग्लादेश को दूसरे टी-20 मैच में 8 विकेट से मात दे दी। कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने ताबड़तोड़ 85 रनों की पारी खेली। देखिए रिपोर्ट

7 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या 4:02

अयोध्या : जानिए रघुकुल और श्री राम की वंशावली की कहानी

7 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या केस 3:01

फैसले से पहले अयोध्या पर ड्रोन से नजर, प्रशासन पूरी तरह मुस्तैद

7 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:35

इस बार खास होगी गुरुनानक जयंती, याद रखें ये अहम संदेश

7 नवंबर 2019

प्याज के दाम 2:21

आसमान छू रहे प्याज के दाम, जानें क्या है अलग-अलग शहरों की मंडियों में भाव

7 नवंबर 2019

Related

तीस हजारी कोर्ट के बाहर पुलिस
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी बवालः हाईकोर्ट ने कहा, वकील-पुलिस मिलकर निकालें हल 

7 नवंबर 2019

Delhi Police Protest
India News

खाली हो सकते हैं दिल्ली के थाने और चौकियां, प्रदर्शन में भाग लेने के लिए निकले पुलिसकर्मी

6 नवंबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

आईआईटी के साथ मिलकर एम्स ने बनाए विशेष जूते और छड़ी

7 नवंबर 2019

प्याज
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में 100 रुपये प्रति किलो पहुंचा प्याज, अभी राहत नहीं

7 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली वायु प्रदूषण
Delhi NCR

खुलासाः पंजाब की पराली से फूला दिल्ली-एनसीआर का दम, असर उत्तर भारत में 

6 नवंबर 2019

PIL filed in supreme court against odd even in delhi terming it illegal classification of vehicles
Delhi NCR

ऑड-इवन के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में डाली गई जनहित याचिका, उठाया मौलिक अधिकारों का सवाल

7 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited