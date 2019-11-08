तीस हजारी बवाल में घायल पुलिस कर्मियों से घर जाकर मिले आयुक्त पटनायक

Delhi: Police Commissioner today visited residences of Constable Shobhit (3rd battalion) & Constable Sandeep (North District), who were injured during clash b/w lawyers & police at Tis Hazari Court,on 2 November, he also met 16 other police officials who sustained minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/JtHMYTe3nD— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2019
फेसबुक पर मिले संदेश में इंदिरा गांधी एयरपोर्ट को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी दी गई। इस सूचना पर एयरपोर्ट पुलिस, सीआईएसएफ और अन्य सुरक्षा एजेंसियों ने सघन जांच अभियान चलाया।
7 नवंबर 2019