शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   PM Modi will flag off the country first ever fully automated driverless train service on 37km Magenta Line,Delhi Metro Rail Corp, dmrc

दिल्ली: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 28 दिसंबर को देश की पहली स्वचलित मेट्रो सेवा को दिखाएंगे हरी झंडी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 24 Dec 2020 07:34 PM IST
विज्ञापन
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : यूट्यूब स्क्रीनग्रैब

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी  28 दिसंबर को देश की पहली पूरी तरह स्वचलित ड्राइवर रहित मेट्रो रेल सेवा को हरी झंडी दिखाएंगे। यह मेट्रो सेवा मैजेंटा लाइन पर शुरू होगी और इसकी लंबाई 37 किमी होगी। इसी के साथ प्रधानमंत्री एयरपोर्ट एक्सप्रेस लाइन पर यात्रा के लिए पूरी तरह से परिचालित कॉमन मोबिलिटी कार्ड भी लॉन्च करेंगे।
विज्ञापन

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi ncr delhi pm modi flag off fully automated driverless train magenta line delhi metro rail corp dmrc

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

आरोपी युवती
Meerut

सनक या साजिश: फौजियों को देखते ही फेंक देती थी चिट्ठी, कॉलगर्ल के निशाने पर थे इन राज्यों के जवान

24 दिसंबर 2020

divorce
World

आखिर चीनी जोड़ों को क्यों मची है तलाक की जल्दी, चीन में क्या हो जाएगा 31 दिसंबर के बाद

24 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
गावस्कर-कोहली
Cricket News

कोहली के पितृत्व अवकाश पर भड़के गावस्कर, कहा- इस खिलाड़ी ने अब तक नहीं देखा बच्ची का चेहरा

24 दिसंबर 2020

Kia Carnival Auto Expo 2020
Automobiles

सरकार अनिवार्य करने वाली है कारों में ये सेफ्टी फीचर्स, इनमें से कुछ मिल सकते हैं 2021 में

24 दिसंबर 2020

उपयोगी मोबाइल एप्लीकेशन
Mobile Apps

पांच सरकारी एप्स जो आपके फोन में होने ही चाहिए, फायदे होंगे अनेक

24 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
आरोपी अंजली, उसकी सहेली पूनम का फाइल फोटो, आरोपी अर्जुन
Agra

पूनम हत्याकांड: प्यार में प्रेमिका ने ली 'खौफनाक परीक्षा', प्रेमी के हाथों से कराया सहेली का खून

24 दिसंबर 2020

ओएनजीसी वैकेंसी 2021
Government Jobs

ONGC: ऑफिसर बनने का मौका, 75000 तक सैलरी, 28 और 29 दिसंबर को है वॉक-इन-इंटरव्यू

24 दिसंबर 2020

kbc 12 amitabh bachchan shares this school memories watch photos
Dehradun

KBC 12 : अमिताभ बच्चन ने बताया किस बात पर हुई थी उनकी बेंत से पिटाई, अपने इस स्कूल को किया था उन्होंने याद

24 दिसंबर 2020

आरोपी युवती आरती
Meerut

Honey trap: टिकटॉक पर सुंदर लड़की देख फंसते थे फौजी, दोस्ती कर होटल पहुंचते और फिर...

24 दिसंबर 2020

RBI ALERT FOR ONLINE LOAN
Mobile Apps

मोबाइल एप से लेते हैं लोन तो जरूर पढ़ें RBI की यह चेतावनी, नहीं तो पछताना पड़ेगा

24 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X