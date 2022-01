पीएम मोदी की सुरक्षा में चूक का मामला: राकेश टिकैत बोले- सहानुभूति बटोरने का सस्ता जरिया, ऐसा था तो गए ही क्यों

जब पीएम पंजाब आ रहे थे तो उन्होंने सुरक्षा को लेकर क्या इंतजाम किए थे?

#WATCH | When PM was coming to Punjab, what arrangements did he make regarding security? The news about him saying that he survived makes it clear that it was a stunt. It was an attempt to find a cheap way to gain public sympathy: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait pic.twitter.com/PQr0B8hdlX