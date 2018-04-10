शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   pm modi and amit shah to observe day long fast against ruckus create by opposition in budget session

कांग्रेस के एक दिन के उपवास के बाद अब 12 अप्रैल को PM मोदी और अमित शाह करेंगे अनशन

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 10 Apr 2018 06:32 PM IST
नरेंद्र माेदी के साथ अमित शाह
नरेंद्र माेदी के साथ अमित शाह
दलितों पर हो रहे अत्याचार के विरोध में कांग्रेस के एक दिन के सांकेतिक उपवास के बाद अब पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी और भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह एक दिन का उपवास करेंगे।
न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह का ये उपवास बजट सत्र के दौरान संसद की कार्रवाई में बाधा पहुंचाने के विरोध में किया जाएगा।

पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह का यह उपवास 12 अप्रैल को होगा। प्रधानमंत्री और भाजपा अध्यक्ष के साथ ही सभी भाजपा सांसद भी इस उपवास में शामिल होकर विपक्ष के खिलाफ आवाज उठाएंगे। जिस तरह से ये पूरा बजट सत्र हंगामे की भेंट चढ़ गया उसके बाद भाजपा ने विपक्ष को घेरने की यह रणनीति बनाई है।
pm modi amit shah narendra modi

CBI raid Rabri`s Patna residence, son Tejashwi yadav questioned under Railway Tender case
Bihar

पटना: लालू के घर CBI का छापा, राबड़ी और तेजस्वी से चार घंटे चली पूछताछ

राबड़ी की मौजूदगी में सीबीआई ने घर की तलासी ली। इस पर बेटे तेजस्वी से भी कई सवाल पूछे गए हैं।

10 अप्रैल 2018

LIVE: PM Modi has laid the foundation stone of 5 schemes in Bapu Dham
Bihar

पीएम मोदी बोले- केंंद्र का बिहार सरकार को पूरा समर्थन, असामाजिक तत्वों से लड़ रहे नीतीश

10 अप्रैल 2018

Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi
Bihar

PM मोदी के सामने नीतीश का छलका दर्द, कहा- सभी धर्मों की इज्जत से ही आगे बढ़ेगा देश

10 अप्रैल 2018

अय्यर
Bihar

बिहार: पीएम मोदी ने खूब की परमेश्वरन अय्यर की तारीफ, जानें क्यों हैं इतने खास

10 अप्रैल 2018

Bihar university issues photo of a woman in lingerie on her admit card
Bihar

हद हो गई अब तो..एडमिट कार्ड पर लगा दी बिकनी वाली लड़की की फोटो

10 अप्रैल 2018

बानारसी साड़ी की जीआई रजिस्ट्री का लोगो दिखाते हुए
Varanasi

बांग्लादेश में बनाई जा रहीं बनारसी साड़ी, पीएम को मामले में दखल देने के लिए लिखा पत्र

10 अप्रैल 2018

जेट एयरवेज, इनसेट में मच्छर भगाते यात्री
Lucknow

इंडिगो के बाद जेट एयरवेज में मच्छरों का आतंक, मच्छर मारते यात्रियों का वीडियो वायरल

10 अप्रैल 2018

Modi attacks on mayavati, said sc-st act was diminutive by mayawati 
Bihar

बीजेपी ने कहा- सीएम पद पर रहते हुए मायावती ने एससी-एसटी एक्ट को किया कमजोर

10 अप्रैल 2018

आमरण अनशन पर श्रमिकों की तबीयत बिगड़ी
Ghaziabad

आमरण अनशन पर श्रमिकों की तबीयत बिगड़ी

10 अप्रैल 2018

today pm narendra modi will be lauch madhepura rail engine
Bihar

बिहार पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, चंपारण सत्याग्रह की शताब्दी के मौके पर देंगे विशेष तोहफा

10 अप्रैल 2018

नोएडा में लैपटॉप चुराने वाला गैंग सक्रिय

अगर आप नोएडा के सेक्टर 61 इलाके में रहते हैं और अपनी मोटरसाइकिल या कार में लैपटॉप लेकर सफर करते हैं तो सावधान हो जाइये क्योंकि आप लैपटॉप चुराने वाले गैंग के निशाने पर हो सकते हैं।

10 अप्रैल 2018

बारिश 0:37

दिल्ली-NCR में गर्मी से मिली राहत, हल्की बारिश से मौसम हुआ सुहाना

9 अप्रैल 2018

DELHI POLICE 1:08

खाकी हुई शर्मसार, मॉल में बैठे तीन लड़के और दो लड़कियों से की बदसलूकी

6 अप्रैल 2018

केजरीवाल 3:04

दिल्ली: कैग रिपोर्ट में राशन घोटाले का खुलासा, मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल बोले होगी सख्त कार्रवाई

4 अप्रैल 2018

DOG ATTACK 1:29

दिल्ली के इस इलाके में जा रहे हैं तो संभल कर रहें ‘खूंखार कुत्ते’ से

2 अप्रैल 2018

बानारसी साड़ी की जीआई रजिस्ट्री का लोगो दिखाते हुए
Varanasi

बांग्लादेश में बनाई जा रहीं बनारसी साड़ी, पीएम को मामले में दखल देने के लिए लिखा पत्र

10 अप्रैल 2018

LIVE: PM Modi has laid the foundation stone of 5 schemes in Bapu Dham
Bihar

पीएम मोदी बोले- केंंद्र का बिहार सरकार को पूरा समर्थन, असामाजिक तत्वों से लड़ रहे नीतीश

10 अप्रैल 2018

अय्यर
Bihar

बिहार: पीएम मोदी ने खूब की परमेश्वरन अय्यर की तारीफ, जानें क्यों हैं इतने खास

10 अप्रैल 2018

today pm narendra modi will be lauch madhepura rail engine
Bihar

बिहार पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, चंपारण सत्याग्रह की शताब्दी के मौके पर देंगे विशेष तोहफा

10 अप्रैल 2018

पीएम मोदी
India News

PM मोदी बोले- ये तीन चीजें जिसके साथ जुड़ जाएं उसकी तरक्की को कोई नहीं रोक सकता

9 अप्रैल 2018

कांग्रेस प्रदर्शन
India News

LIVE : राजघाट पहुंचे राहुल गांधी, अनशन स्थल से हटाए गए टाइटलर और सज्जन कुमार

9 अप्रैल 2018

