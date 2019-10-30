शहर चुनें

महिला-पुरुष की विवाह की समान उम्र करने को याचिका दायर, 19 फरवरी को अगली सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 30 Oct 2019 01:28 PM IST
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में बुधवार को एक याचिका दायर कर महिला और पुरुष दोनों के लिए विवाह की उम्र को समान करने की मांग की गई। गौरतलब है कि वर्तमान समय में महिला की शादी की उम्र 18 वर्ष और पुरुष की उम्र 21 वर्ष है।
याचिका में इसी को समान करने की बात कही गई है। इस मामले में केंद्र सरकार के वकील ने हाईकोर्ट को सूचना दी कि ऐफिडविट फाइल नहीं की गई है। महिला और और बाल विकास मंत्रालय ने बताया कि उन्होंने हितधारकों से इस पर परामर्श मांगना शुरू किया है।

केंद्र सरकार के वकील की बात सुनने के बाद अदालत ने इस मामले की सुनवाई की अगली तारीख 19 फरवरी 2020 रखी है।

 
