अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीज को मिला लाखों का बिल, परेशान पीड़ित ने उठाया चौंकाने वाला कदम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 10:21 AM IST
अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीज को लाखों का बिल मिला। बिल देखकर परेशान हुए पीड़ित ने ऐसा कदम उठाया कि हर किसी के होश उड़ गए। 

घटना उत्तर प्रदेश के गौतमबुद्धनगर के नोएडा की है। सेक्टर-11 में नामी अस्पताल में भर्ती एक मरीज ने लाखों रुपये का बिल देखकर अस्पताल की चौथी मंजिल से कूदने की कोशिश की। अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने थाना सेक्टर-24 में इसकी मौखिक सूचना दी है।

थाना सेक्टर-24 प्रभारी अखिलेश त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि सेक्टर-11 के एक नामी अस्पताल में कुछ दिन से भर्ती मरीज का बिल लाखों रुपये का बनाया गया था। हालत कुछ सही होने के बाद दो दिन पहले अस्पताल ने उसे लाखों रुपये का बिल थमाया तो मरीज बेहद परेशान हो गया। 
