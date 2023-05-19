Delhi: अमृतपाल सिंह और अमरीक को 8 दिन की हिरासत में भेजा, कनाडा स्थित आतंकी अर्श डल्ला से है कनेक्शन

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
दिल्ली पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने अमृतपाल सिंह उर्फ अम्मी और अमरीक सिंह को 8 दिन की एनआईए की हिरासत में भेज दिया है। 27 मई तक एनआईए की हिरासत में रहना होगा। इन्हें यूएपीए एक्ट के तहत गिरफ्तार किया था। इन दोनों आरोपियों को शुक्रवार को एनआईए के द्वारा आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट से गिरफ्तार किया था। जानकारी के लिए बता दें कि कनाडा स्थित अर्श डल्ला के दो सहयोगियों को एनआईए की टीम ने दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट से पकड़ा था। ये दोनों फिलीपींस के मनीला से दिल्ली पहुंचे थे।
Delhi's Patiala House Court granted 8 days of custody of Amritpal Singh alias Ammy and Amrik Singh to NIA till May 27. They have been arrested under UAPA.
Both the accused were arrested at IGI Airport by the NIA on Friday.
— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023
