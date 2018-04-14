शहर चुनें

मेट्रो में लेकर जा रहा था जिंदा कारतूस, हुआ गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 14 Apr 2018 04:43 PM IST
जिंदा कारतूस
जिंदा कारतूस - फोटो : ani
दिल्ली मेट्रो की सुरक्षा में तैनात केंद्रीय औद्योगिक सुरक्षा बल कर्मियों ने शनिवार को मेट्रो स्टेशन से एक यात्री को हिरासत में लिया।
चेकिंग में इस यात्री के पास एक जिंदा कारतूस बरामद हुआ जिसके बाद सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने इस यात्री को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। यह घटना पूर्वी दिल्ली के शाहदरा मेट्रो स्टेशन की है।

हालांकि अभी यह ज्ञात नहीं हो सका है कि यात्री के पास इसका लाइसेंस था कि नहीं। पुलिस इस वक्त उससे पूछताछ कर रही है।

