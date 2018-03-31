#Delhi: 207 people have been detained in process of maintaining law & order at Sansad Marg Police Station. Police has worked with utmost patience today. We will take action against people who have obstructed the police on duty: Ajay Chaudhary, Joint CP on #SSCProtest pic.twitter.com/7ICkGcv4F1— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2018
आम आदमी पार्टी के राज्यसभा सदस्य संजय सिंह सहित सात आरोपियों के खिलाफ गैर जमानती वारंट जारी करने का आदेश दिया है। कोर्ट ने यह आदेश आरोपियों के अदालत में हाजिर नहीं होने पर दिया है।
31 मार्च 2018