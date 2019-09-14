शहर चुनें

मयूर विहार फ्लाईओवर पर डिवाइडर से भिड़ी कार, तीन घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 14 Sep 2019 03:07 AM IST
दिल्ली में देर रात मयूर विहार फ्लाईओवर पर एक तेज रफ्तार कार डिवाइडर और स्ट्रीट लाइट से भिड़ गई जिसमें तीन लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार कार रफ्तार तेज थी जिससे चालक नियंत्रण खो बैठ और गाड़ी डिवाइडर से टकरा गई। 
दुर्घटना में घायल लोगों कोअस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। गाड़ी से शराब की बोतलें बरामद की गई हैं और पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है।  
