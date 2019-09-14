मयूर विहार फ्लाईओवर पर डिवाइडर से भिड़ी कार, तीन घायल

Delhi: 3 people got seriously injured when they lost control of their overspeeding car & collided with a road divider and street light on Mayur Vihar Flyover, earlier tonight. They've been admitted to hospital. Liquor bottles recovered from the car. Police is present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/o6WH6l80rT— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के खिलाफ कथित बयान देने के मामले में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ देशद्रोह की शिकायत पर शुक्रवार को अदालत का फैसला एक फिर टल गया।
14 सितंबर 2019