Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR News ›   One lakh and 50 thousand new houses will be built in New Noida for 6.33 people,

नोएडावासियों के लिए खुशखबरी: न्यू नोएडा में बनेंगे 1.5 नए मकान, किराए के घरों से मिले मुक्ति, जानें पूरा प्लान

सुशील पांडेय, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Published by: आकाश दुबे Updated Fri, 06 Oct 2023 02:14 PM IST
सार

मास्टर प्लान के मुताबिक, आबादी का क्षेत्र 1425.98 हेक्टेयर में होगा, जो कुल क्षेत्र का 6.82 प्रतिशत होगा। इसी तरह से योजनागत आवासीय क्षेत्र 1384.54 हेक्टेयर में होगा।

One lakh and 50 thousand new houses will be built in New Noida for 6.33 people,
न्यू नोएडा (सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
Follow Us

दादरी-नोएडा-गाजियाबाद निवेश क्षेत्र (डीएनजीआईआर) यानी न्यू नोएडा में मास्टर प्लान 2041 के तहत 1.5 लाख नए मकान बनेंगे। यह मकान 6.33 लाख निवासियों के लिए तैयार किए जाएंगे। इसमें आबादी के क्षेत्र के विकास की भी योजना है। योजना के तहत कई प्रकार के आवास होंगे।



मास्टर प्लान के मुताबिक, आबादी का क्षेत्र 1425.98 हेक्टेयर में होगा, जो कुल क्षेत्र का 6.82 प्रतिशत होगा। इसी तरह से योजनागत आवासीय क्षेत्र 1384.54 हेक्टेयर में होगा। यह कुल क्षेत्र का 6.62 प्रतिशत होगा। इस तरह से 2810.52 हेक्टेयर में विकास होगा। यह कुल क्षेत्र का 13.44 प्रतिशत होगा। औद्योगिक आवासीय क्षेत्र के 757.88 हेक्टेयर को जोड़ने पर यह 17.06 प्रतिशत होगा, यानी इतने क्षेत्र में आवासीय विकास होगा। इससे पहले 2011 की जनगणना के मुताबिक आबादी के क्षेत्र में 6308 घरों की पहले से ही कमी है।

78 प्रतिशत में होगा ग्रुप हाउसिंग
योजना के मुताबिक, आवासीय सेक्टर के लिए कुल क्षेत्र का 6.62 प्रतिशत यानी 1384 हेक्टेयर जमीन मिलेगी। इसमें से 42 प्रतिशत यानी 581 हेक्टेयर में योजनागत आवास का निर्माण होगा। इसमें से 78 प्रतिशत क्षेत्र में ग्रुप हाउसिंग परियोजना लाई जाएगी। इसके अंतर्गत हाईराइज इमारतें होंगी। वहीं, 22 प्रतिशत में प्लॉट काटकर घर बनाए जाएंगे।

40 वर्गमीटर से छोटे नहीं होंगे प्लॉट
योजना में निम्न आय वर्ग के लिए कम से कम 40 वर्गमीटर तक के प्लॉट होंगे। सस्ते मकान की श्रेणी में प्लॉट के साइज अलग-अलग प्रकार के होंगे। ग्रुप हाउसिंग परियोजना के लिए कम से कम 5000 वर्गमीटर तक के प्लॉट का आवंटन होगा। ग्रुप हाउसिंग परियोजना के लिए कोऑपरेटिव सोसाइटियों के अलावा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण और हाउसिंग बोर्ड को भी तरजीह दी जाएगी। ग्रुप हाउसिंग परियोजनाओं में पार्किंग, पार्क, दुकानें और अन्य संसाधन विकसित किए जाएंगे।

औद्योगिक परिसर में होंगे आवास
आर्थिक विकास और निवेश को प्रोत्साहन देने के लिए वर्क-प्लेस-नेबरहुड मॉडल को अपनाते हुए औद्योगिक प्लॉट के सीमित क्षेत्र में आवास निर्माण की अनुमति होगी। यही वजह है कि औद्योगिक सेक्टर को इंटीग्रेटेड इंडस्ट्रियल टाउनशिप के तौर पर विकसित किया जाएगा। इसी कड़ी में इंटीग्रेटेड इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया टाउनशिप स्कीम और यूपी प्राइवेट इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया पार्क स्कीम लाई जाएगी, जिससे औद्योगिक सेक्टरों में आवासीय पॉकेट किया जा सकेगा।

ग्रेनो और यीडा क्षेत्र को भी होगा फायदा
न्यू नोएडा के विकास होने पर ग्रेनो और यमुना विकास प्राधिकरण क्षेत्र का भी फायदा होगा। इसके बनने के बाद ग्रेनो के अलावा यीडा के प्रस्तावित टाउनशिप में भी भविष्य में लोग रहने आ सकेंगे। यही नहीं, रोड नेटवर्क बेहतर होने की स्थिति में गाजियाबाद, नोएडा, दिल्ली, फरीदाबाद और भिवाड़ी क्षेत्र को भी खासा फायदा होगा। यहां के ग्रुप हाउसिंग में रहने वाले लोग न्यू नोएडा आ-जा सकेंगे। इसके आसपास के क्षेत्रों में जो फ्लैट वर्तमान समय में बिक नहीं पा रहे हैं। उसकी बिक्री भी हो सकेगी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Independence day

अतिरिक्त ₹50 छूट सालाना सब्सक्रिप्शन पर

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

app Star

ऐड-लाइट अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला
एप डाउनलोड करें

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
X
View All Jobs
Jobs

सभी नौकरियों के बारे में जानने के लिए अभी डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला ऐप

Download App Now

अपना शहर चुनें और लगातार ताजा
खबरों से जुडे रहें

एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed

Reactions (0)

अब तक कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं

अपनी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त करें