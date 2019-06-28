शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   One labourer dead and 2 others missing while working 30 feet below ground level for Delhi Jal Board

दिल्लीः जमीन की खुदाई के दौरान एक मजदूर की मौत, दो लापता, जल बोर्ड का चल रहा था काम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 28 Jun 2019 05:53 PM IST
घटनास्थल
घटनास्थल - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिमी दिल्ली में जल बोर्ड का काम कर रहे तीन मजदूरों में से एक की मौत हो गई, जबकि दो मजदूर गायब हैं। बता दें कि घटना पश्चिमी दिल्ली के खयाला इलाके की है, जहां जल बोर्ड का काम चल रहा था। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन


यहां जमीन की सतह से करीब 30 फीट गहराई में काम चल रहा था, जिसमें तीनों मजदूर काम कर रहे थे। दोनों गायब मजदूरों की तलाश जारी है। 

Recommended

Bollywood

ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 7 सबसे अमीर एक्ट्रेस, इनकी दौलत जानकर पैरों तले खिसक जाएगी जमीन

27 जून 2019

Ameesha Patel, Amrita Rao, Kajol
aishwarya rai bachchan
ameesha patel
Amrita Rao
Bollywood

ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 7 सबसे अमीर एक्ट्रेस, इनकी दौलत जानकर पैरों तले खिसक जाएगी जमीन

27 जून 2019

Bollywood

रिश्ता कबूलने के बाद अर्जुन-मलाइका की सामने आईं नई तस्वीरें, न्यूयॉर्क में इस तरह कर रहे एंजॉय

28 जून 2019

arjun kapoor
arjun kapoor
malaika arora
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
Bollywood

रिश्ता कबूलने के बाद अर्जुन-मलाइका की सामने आईं नई तस्वीरें, न्यूयॉर्क में इस तरह कर रहे एंजॉय

28 जून 2019

नीतू सोलंकी के हत्यारोपी की मौत
Delhi NCR

अब कभी नहीं सुलझ पाएगी टैटू गर्ल नीतू सोलंकी की मर्डर मिस्ट्री, 8 साल से फरार आरोपी को मिली ऐसी मौत

28 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Cricket News

वेस्टइंडीज को हराकर टीम इंडिया ने लगाई लंबी छलांग, अंकतालिका में हुआ बड़ा उलटफेर

28 जून 2019

टीम इंडिया
ऑस्ट्रलिया क्रिकेट टीम
टीम इंडिया
न्यूजीलैंड
Cricket News

वेस्टइंडीज को हराकर टीम इंडिया ने लगाई लंबी छलांग, अंकतालिका में हुआ बड़ा उलटफेर

28 जून 2019

विजय शंकर
Cricket News

विजय शंकर के घटिया खेल पर भड़के फैंस, बोले- इससे अच्छा तो लालू जी बैटिंग करते

27 जून 2019

Bollywood

हादसे का शिकार होने से बचीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, निक जोनस ने पत्नी को संभाला

28 जून 2019

Priyanka, Nick
priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
priyanka nick
Bollywood

हादसे का शिकार होने से बचीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, निक जोनस ने पत्नी को संभाला

28 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी पर भी है संकट? कराएं शनि-केतु शांति पूजा- 29 जून 2019
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी पर भी है संकट? कराएं शनि-केतु शांति पूजा- 29 जून 2019
विज्ञापन
delhi jal board workers died in delhi delhi jal board workers died jal board wrokers missing accident in delhi delhi police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत में गर्मी
World

गर्मी से बेहाल हुए अमेरिका और यूरोप, टूटे सालों के रिकॉर्ड, जर्मनी और फ्रांस में अलर्ट जारी

28 जून 2019

हादसों के शिकार मासूम
World

देखिये वो तस्वीरें जिनसे दहल गई थी दुनिया

28 जून 2019

सबसे तेज 20 हजार रन बनाने वाले विराट
Cricket News

विराट कोहली ने रचा इतिहास, तोड़ा सचिन तेंदुलकर और ब्रायन लारा का रिकॉर्ड

28 जून 2019

चीन सीमा क्षेत्र में तैनात महिला कमांडो
Dehradun

चीन सीमा पर नारी शक्ति का भी पहरा, 15 हजार फीट ऊंची चौकियों पर कर रहीं देश की निगहबानी

28 जून 2019

Priyanka, Nick
Bollywood

हादसे का शिकार होने से बचीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, निक जोनस ने पत्नी को संभाला

28 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान के साथ मेधावी छात्र
Varanasi

मेधावियों को मिला अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान, डीएम बोले- सफलता का कोई शॉर्टकट नहीं

27 जून 2019

irctc offers 5 days trip to Indonesia in budget
Travel

इस खूबसूरत बीचों वाले देश में पूरे पांच दिन ठहरने का सुनहरा मौका, बजट ट्रिप को जाने न दें हाथ से

28 जून 2019

Auli famous clip top Hotel open for tourist stay after 200 crore rupees Royal Wedding
Dehradun

पर्यटकों के लिए फिर खुला औली का ये फेमस होटल, यहां हुई थी 200 करोड़ की शाही शादी

28 जून 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
Rajpath

कैकेयी की तरह कोप भवन में बैठना समाधान नहीं, राहुल क्यों छोड़ना चाहते हैं अध्यक्ष का पद?

27 जून 2019

Uttarakhand panchayat elections 2019 Election Commission double expenditure limit
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड पंचायत चुनाव: निर्वाचन आयोग ने खर्च की सीमा की दोगुनी

27 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

राहुल गांधी के घर पहुंची शीला दीक्षित
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली और तेलंगाना प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी भंग, कई पदाधिकारियों ने दिए इस्तीफे

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने शुक्रवार को दिल्ली कांग्रेस के नेताओं के साथ बैठक की, जिसके बाद तत्काल प्रभाव से दिल्ली प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी भंग कर दी गई है।

28 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
बीके अस्पताल के बाहर प्रदर्शन करते कांग्रेसी
Delhi NCR

हरियाणाः सीएम खट्टर के जाने के बाद परिजनों को सौंपा गया कांग्रेस नेता विकास का शव, लोगों में गुस्सा

28 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में बेखौफ बदमाश, भाजपा महिला नेता और बेटे को मारी गोली

28 जून 2019

In chirag delhi married woman stabbed to death by friend then ran away
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः शादीशुदा युवती को दोस्त ने दिनदहाड़े उतारा मौत के घाट, आरोपी फरार

28 जून 2019

मौके पर जमा भीड़
Delhi NCR

यूपी: गाजियाबाद में तीन बच्चों की पानी में डूबने से मौत, दो के शव मिले

28 जून 2019

शराब (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली- सरकारी दफ्तर में अफसरों ने जमकर छलकाया जाम, वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद हुई कार्रवाई

28 जून 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

कश्मीरी गेट इलाके में बेकाबू हुई कार, फुटपाथ पर सो रहे दो लोगों को रौंदा, एक की मौत 

28 जून 2019

Arvind Kejriwal and Amit Shah
Delhi NCR

अमित शाह की रणनीति से भाजपा को हराएंगे अरविंद केजरीवाल

27 जून 2019

हिंडन पर होगा पुल का निर्माण
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: 10 माह में हिंडन नदी पर बनेगा नया पुल, 20 करोड़ की लागत से होगा निर्माण

28 जून 2019

देवेंद्र सहरावत-सुप्रीम कोर्ट
Delhi NCR

देवेंद्र सहरावत को बड़ा झटका, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- विधानसभा में ही जाकर दें जवाब

28 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

सेल्फी से जान गंवाने वालों की लिस्ट में भारतीय हैं पहले नंबर पर

इंडिया जर्नल ऑफ फैमिली मेडिसीन एंड प्राइमरी केयर ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में दावा किया है कि 2011 से 2017 तक 259 लोग सेल्फी लेने की चक्कर में अपनी जान गवां बैठे हैं। रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि यह आंकड़ा सालों-साल बढ़ रहा है।

28 जून 2019

हादसा 1:07

ड्राइवर की लापरवाही से आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे पर हुआ भीषण बस हादसा, 7 यात्रियों की मौत

28 जून 2019

गूगल 1:21

गूगल ने जारी किया ऑटो डिलीट लोकेशन फीचर, एक क्लिक में देखें उद्योग जगत की बड़ी खबरें

28 जून 2019

विराट 2:03

वेस्टइंडीज पर जीत के बाद विराट ने धोनी को कहा बेशकीमती खिलाड़ी, तारीफ करते हुए बताई धोनी की ताकत

28 जून 2019

ट्रेन 1:17

पटरी और प्लेटफॉर्म के बीच फंसे शख्स पर से गुजर गई ट्रेन, रेलवे स्टेशन पर लोगों की अटकी सांस

28 जून 2019

Related

delhi metro
Delhi NCR

मेट्रो में महिलाओं की मुफ्त सवारी पर सियासत तेज, केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- दिल्ली ने नहीं भेजा प्रस्ताव

28 जून 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: तेज हवाओं से लुढ़का पारा, उमस नहीं हुई कम

28 जून 2019

जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया
Delhi NCR

विदेशी विद्यार्थियों को जोड़ने की कोशिश, जामिया ने 90 देशों को भेजा विशेष विदेशी दाखिला आवेदन पत्र

28 जून 2019

कार्तिक त्यागी
Local Sports

हापुड़ के कार्तिक त्यागी का इंडिया अंडर-19 क्रिकेट टीम में चयन, त्रिकोणीय सीरीज में दिखाएंगे दम

27 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

नाली में पड़ी रोड़ी हटाने को कहा तो इंस्पेक्टर को जड़ा थप्पड़, कान का पर्दा फटा

27 जून 2019

मनचलों को मिलेगा रेड कार्ड
Delhi NCR

छात्राएं बताएंगी किन स्थानों पर होती है छेड़छाड़, पहले चरण में मनचलों को मिलेगा रेड कार्ड

27 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.